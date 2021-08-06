Robert Charles Pritchard, who was born May 29, 1957, died peacefully in the arms of his husband Michael Arnder August 4, 2021.
Bob was born in Avery County North Carolina and spent some of his youth in Lancaster, California before returning to North Carolina and graduating from Avery High School in 1975. Bob attended Appalachian State University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Physics while simultaneously serving in the Army National Guard. He went on to serve in the chemical corp, ultimately attaining the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged.
In civilian life, Bob continued his lifelong dedication to science, earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Winston-Salem State University while working at EnCas. Later he carried his expertise to such companies as Targacept, Lorillard, and Cambrex, where he earned a reputation as a brilliant, devoted, friendly and hardworking man. The old phrase ‘to know him is to love him’ is an apt description, as Bob’s disarming smile, sparkling eyes, and sharp wit left a wake of love and laughter everywhere he went. He and Michael spent 29 loving years together, helping numerous friends with various handyman projects, building their home, caring for family, hosting float trips and generally being altogether wonderful.
In addition to his father, Billy Allen Pritchard, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Pritchard and sister, Gina Pritchard.
Survivors include his loving husband of 29 years, Michael Arnder of the home; mother, Lois C. Pritchard of Elkin; brother, David Pritchard and fiancée Michelle of Yadkinville; sisters, Cathy Reece of Elkin, Sheri Norman and husband Allen of Elkin, Donna Poe and partner Billy Combs of Roaring River; Shelly Pritchard; adored great-nephew, Devon Poe of Elkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Fishers Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 580 Carson Creek Rd, Lowgap, NC, 27024 with full military honors provided by the North Carolina Honor Guard and Surry VFW Post 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
