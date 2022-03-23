Robert (Bob) Church, 87, of Newland, N.C., passed away the morning of March 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, TN. Bob was a kind-hearted soul, a dedicated father, precious uncle and known by many as a friend.
Bob was born March 15, 1935, in Avery County, N.C., a son of the late Walter Goss Church and Charlotte Gragg Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Jane Church; brothers, Ray Church, Buckie Church; sisters, Mable Scarfile, Virginia Ingala; nephews, Keith Ingala, David Rash.
He is survived by his sister, Delores Church Rash of Greensboro, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Camellia Patrick, Gina Ingala, Jennifer Haymore, Susan Rash, Lisa Church, Earnie Church, Charlene Atkins, and Dennis Scarfile.
The family will receive friends beginning 12:00pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church 933 Miller's Gap Hwy in Newland where he was a member. Services for Bob will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Joe Ingham officiating
