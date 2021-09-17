NEWLAND – Construction is taking place on Three Mile Highway/Hwy. 194 until further notice.
The road work will be similar to the recently finished construction on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Highway in Sugar Mountain. According to NCDOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama, “Crews will build a soil-nail wall, and safe construction requires the road to be closed during the day for equipment operations, but will open back up with temporary signals at night and weekends.” If all goes according to plan, the construction and closure will be complete by next weekend.
The official detour associated with the roadwork is the following route: US 221 N to NC 194 through Newland and turning on to US 19E in the Cranberry Community. This will lead back to Three Mile Highway. There is also a detour marked on Hwy. 19E leading traffic in the opposite direction.
