NEWLAND – Riverside Elementary recently a DARE Graduation (Drugs Abuse Resistance Education) for students who participated in the educational program. DARE focuses on elements of poor choices such as drug use, violent behavior and respect. Founded in 1983, the DARE program has been an essential element of youth education across the country.
Officer John Hicks, who teaches the DARE program at Riverside, focuses on teaching the young students how to make wise choices in the midst of peer pressure and emotions. Students were tasked with writing an essay to portray what they had learned, how it relates to their own experiences and how they think they may handle similar future situations.
Riverside Principal Whitney Vance noted that, “He (Hicks) does a fantastic job with the program and the students are able to learn a great deal.” Vance also added that this is the second DARE graduating class from Riverside Elementary School.
The graduation event had two essay winners, Haley Hughes and Sylas Fisher, who produced effective and compelling works regarding the crucial educational component that DARE provides. The peer resistance and personal growth education offered by DARE hopes to continue its efficacy in Avery County for the coming years.
