Richard Allen Beam, 49, of Jonas Ridge, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of Donald L. Beam of the home and the late Cynthia Mixon Beam who passed away in 2016. Richard attended Avery County Schools Exceptional Children Program from the time he was two until he was nineteen years old. He loved and excelled in drawing, art and music. He also enjoyed watching wrestling on TV.
Surviving in addition to his father, Donald; is his brothers, Jesse McDonald Beam and wife, Stephanie, of Morganton and Wayne Beam and wife, Becky, also of Morganton; nieces and nephews, Amanda Doreen Carpenter and husband, Scott, Jesse Allen Beam and wife, Ramona, and Heather and Dustin Pennington; along with two great-nieces, Kiley Wallace and Jasmine Beam.
A graveside service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 10th in the Barrier Cemetery. The Rev. Donald Gragg and The Rev. David "Cotton" Ray will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
