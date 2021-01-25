Reginald J. Hartley, 81, of Denver, N.C., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on January 17, 2021.
Reg was born in Linville, N.C., to the late Charles and Avis Hartley. Along with his parents, Reg is preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Dwight Hartley. He is survived by his sister, Janice Teeter; children Gregg Hartley (Crystal), Kenny Hartley (Missy Hunt), and Ashley Sherrill (Mickey); grandchildren, Cory Hartley (Nicole), Bret Hartley (Cynthia), Tara Boike (Eric), Taylor Hartley, Josh Kogas, Nicholas Sherrill, and Cooper Sherrill, and three great grandchildren.
Reg was the Founder and Owner of Chematron, Inc. for 45 years and still played an active role in the day-to-day activities of the company. Reg was a strong family man who really enjoyed time with his family, “organizing” family vacations and making memories that will be remembered by all. He was generous to everyone who crossed his path and he never met a stranger. He loved talking sports and politics and was always up for a great debate.
He made many friends over the years and enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, etc. One of his favorite places to be was at his mountain house in Newland, N.C., and at the Mountain Glen Golf Course with his best buddies and frequent traveling partners Sam Foster and Rick Rector. Reg also spent many years yachting on the “Bedrock” and could never have made it without his first mate and right-hand man, Jeff Puckett.
Memorial services will be planned later in the year for Denver, N.C., and Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medi Home Hospice of Avery County, PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com
