Ralph Ray South, 72, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late Blane South and Myrtle Guy South. Ralph retired from Lees McRae College where he worked in the kitchen as a cook. He loved his job, co-workers and especially his dog, JoJo. Ralph was a people person and loved to visit his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Lillie Mae Carter; three sisters, Rosaline South, Clara Stines and Genivia South and two brothers, Thomas South and Blane South, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Clint South, of Elk Park, NC and special friends, William and Melinda Ledford and their children, Adrina and Zathan Ledford, of Roan Mountain.
The graveside service for Ralph Ray South will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in the McGuire Cemetery, Elk Park, NC with Reverend Geren Street officiating. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Zathan Ledford. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Ralph Ray South.
