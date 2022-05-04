NEWLAND – Pre-K registration and screening took place on Friday, April 29, at the Heritage Park Community Center. The registration event featured multiple developmental and health screening stations. Parent questionnaires and student activities were utilized to gauge educational development for the prospective 4-year-old students based on required North Carolina Pre-K standards.
Once entered in the database and eligibility is determined, students are placed in the accurate geographic and developmental program. The event also gives an opportunity for teachers and administrators to meet both students and parents before the official school year begins. This event is traditionally the first school experience for the young kids.
Screening stations included three major divisions: concepts, motor skills and language. Concepts utilized aspects like color and shapes, motor skills with writing, movement, patterns and language determined by speech-language pathologists.
Health screenings were also performed at the event including vision, hearing and dental evaluations. School nurses aided with vision, Toe River Health for hearing and High Country Community Health for dental. Blue Ridge Health was also on site giving diapers to interested parents and guardians.
Each Avery County elementary school has its own Pre-K program, along with Children’s Castle NC having its own classroom. Each class can have up to 18 students and will be the first time children have the ability to enter the school system.
With early intervention and education being a rising conceptual subject, schools are better able to plan for the needs of the students and address any concerns early on in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.