BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Post Office held a retirement event for 21-year carrier Adrian Julian. Julian, an Avery resident from Elk Park, served USPS dutifully after 12 years working as an educator in Avery County Schools. To go along with his tenure achievement recognition, Julian also boasts a “Million Miles” award for total distance traveled.
Banner Elk Postmaster Sandy Alsman, in a statement to The AJT, noted “Adrian Julian of Elk Park has been employed with the United States Postal Service in Banner Elk for 21 years. He has delivered on Beech Mountain, then Seven Devils, for a number of years. During Adrian’s career he has delivered to families, and then later on to their adult children, watching families develop and grow. Adrian delivered on average 500 to 600 homes daily driving more than 50 miles per day on one route. Adrian also maintained exceptional attendance. Adrian’s commitment during adverse weather in Banner Elk was so appreciated.”
While working in the elements, Julian share that “There is a lot of wear and tear. I’ve gotten stuck many times. I’ve been the first track in the snow before the plows many times.” Alsman added that, “Adrian had perfect attendance, was very reliable and never complained. It will be hard to replace Adrian.”
With February 28 being his last official day as a postal carrier, Julian noted that he will be spending more time woodworking and with his granddaughters.
“I’m very grateful,” he concluded.
