NEWLAND – The Avery County bluegrass gospel band Boone & Church performed at the Heritage Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 2, for a FFA fundraiser.
The band, that has played multiple community center events in the area, features a six-piece acoustic ensemble with two guitars, fiddle, banjo, upright doghouse bass and mandolin. Their signature bluegrass-style, gospel-driven melodies demonstrate the technical proficiency of the young men, as a wholehearted display of rhythm and righteousness exude from the troupe each time they plucked or strummed a string.
The aptly named band includes six members from two families; Ethan Church, Eli Church and father Lynn Church with Walker Boone, Colton Boone and Jaxton Boone. For this performance, all members donned attire of jeans, boots, button-down shirts, ties and jackets or vests. The music included definitive porch-sitting tunes.
An attentive and adoring crowd of more than 70 guests came to support the group raising money for two of the members, Ethan and Walker, to travel to the FFA national convention in Indianapolis. The duo will perform in the first round as part of 20 total acts with the opportunity to compete in the second round at the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts’ home arena, Lucas Oil Stadium.
The night was not simply a fundraiser as father and guitarist Lynn explained.
“We need to give God the glory. Our hope is that you know him tonight. It is a very special night,” Lynn Church said.
On a night in which the local band showed that their musical prowess is matched by their commitment to the Lord and community, the group was also very thankful to their supporters, Jerry Moody, the Avery County Cooperative Extension Service, the Avery Board of Education and the FFA.
Dewayne Krege, agricultural teacher and FFA leader at Avery County High School, noted that it was an “amazing performance” and that “it is a huge deal for the boys to compete on a national level.” The FFA event in Indianapolis will consist of 70,000 FFA students at the Indianapolis Convention Center.
The event had fundraising tables selling snacks, taking donations and selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a chainsaw that will be selected on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Avery County High School tailgate party for that evening’s football game.
Boone & Church primarily performs at churches, benefits and fundraisers for the local area, and the next event they will be playing is the Veterans Tribute in Spruce Pine on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Boone & Church started playing together in 2016 and have been playing ever since.
“We love to do it, play together and spread the gospel to help or encourage people to get with the Lord,” Lynn Church added.
The band generally practices once or twice a week, mainly at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and “always enjoy playing together,” said Scruggs-style banjo player Walker. An objectively difficult instrument to learn and master, Walker noted that “My musical ability comes from Christ and his grace. Jesus is the foundation.”
A noteworthy piece of information, a fiddle and a violin are the same instrument. A violin becomes a fiddle whilst playing bluegrass music. According to fiddle player Eli’s unique description: “A violin has strings, a fiddle has strangs.”
