NEWLAND – On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Avery County Board of Elections’ Executive Committee, along with the 19 precinct representatives, nominated and voted on recommending a new interim sheriff of Avery County following the resignation effective Feb. 1 of current sheriff Kevin Frye.
With more than 50 people in attendance at the meeting held inside of the Avery County Courthouse, former ACSO Chief Detective Danny Phillips was nominated and selected as new interim sheriff by the group.
With the added wrinkle of a pending election for Avery County’s next elected sheriff, those who made the selection soberly considered the ramifications of any individual running for the office within the parameters of the interim process.
“Everyone took the vote very seriously because of the implications to the citizens, Sheriff’s Office employees and candidates running in the upcoming election,” Executive Committee Chair Erin Buchanan noted, adding that Frye had offered his recommendation of current Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan before the vote.
E. Buchanan explained that only one nomination was given following the opening of the meeting, and that nominations were held open for approximately five minutes without any other committee nominations. E. Buchanan also noted that she had possibly expected five different nominations and was “surprised that there were no other nominations given.”
Committee members were given a 10-day written notice, a list of voters and a draft of the rules before the special meeting. Each of Avery’s 19 voting precincts has a chair, and nominations do not require a second. Members prior to the meeting were given Frye’s letter of resignation and his recommendation for interim sheriff.
The meeting lasted for approximately 30 to 45 minutes, in which Phillips was the lone nominee and given the nod as choice for appointment as new interim sheriff. Phillips, who has 30 years and four months of law enforcement experience, has lived in Avery most of his life. He retired in 2018 after having served in various different law enforcement positions, including Chief Detective of Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Chief of Newland Police Department, and six years at the Sheriff’s Office in Wake County.
“I’m not going in to change. I’m going in to fill the role of Sheriff and keep the way things are running,” Phillips said.
After the notice of the vote, when asked by The AJT if Phillips has any plans to throw his hat into the ring in terms of his own candidacy for the 2022 election for county sheriff, Phillips responded, “Absolutely not. I have no intention of running.”
The appointment of the interim sheriff includes one final step before the action is official. Avery County Commissioners are required to confirm the nomination at an upcoming session. The commissioners meeting to confirm the nomination will occur on January 28, according to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier.
“The nominee has to be sworn in by a judge,” Barrier explained. “We do not have a judge or location yet.”
While an exact time and location has yet to be determined, the date of Jan. 28 has been secured, with Phillips taking over responsibilities of sheriff following the swearing-in process.
