AVERY COUNTY – Friday, Jan. 28, marked the swearing in of new Interim Avery County Sheriff Daniel Keith Phillips at the Avery County Courthouse. Courtroom B was filled with more than 50 individuals to support the official installation of the newest sheriff of the county.
Avery County Commissioners Wood Hall Young, Jr., Tim Phillips, Martha Hicks and Dennis Aldridge first had to officially take action to fill the vacancy of sheriff for the remainder of the term, based on the nomination and selection of the Republican Executive Committee on Jan. 20. The motion to adopt the resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
A special appreciation was given to outgoing sheriff Kevin Frye, who had executed the duties of sheriff for Avery County for 15 years. The special recognition to Frye stated the appreciation of his working tirelessly to protect, bringing in innovative programs and training, along with efficient community engagement practices. The commissioners then extended their wishes to his next role and stated that “Avery County is behind you.”
The special meeting then adjourned in order to begin the swearing-in of Interim Sheriff Danny Phillips. Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus presided over the ceremony and provided the official declaration of the swearing. Phillips accepted the terms of “being faithful and bearing true allegiance to support, maintain and defend U.S. and state constitutions.”
When a new sheriff swears into the role, it is also necessary for all deputies and detention officers to swear in under the same proclamations. Judge Gavenus then proceeded to preside over that swearing-in processes.
Former Sheriff Frye was appreciative of all the support throughout the years, and new Sheriff Phillips was celebrated for his assumption of his new duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.