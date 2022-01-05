AVERY COUNTY – There exists many dog owners across Avery County, with man’s best friend acting as an important component to pedestrian life. Some canines go beyond simply a home companion or vehicle-riding buddy, however, as extensive training and preparation have enlisted the top dogs to serve within local law enforcement.
In Avery County, there are a total of four K-9 units, three of which are utilized by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the newest addition within the Newland Police Department.
The Avery County Sheriff’s Office has been a beacon of K-9 utilization in the state for many years, running some of the best trained dogs in all of the High Country. Currently with three K-9 units available, ACSO deploys three handlers and their dogs: Officer Cody Carpenter and his Lab “Que,” School Resource Officer Tim Winters and his Lab “Baron” and Officer Casey Lee and his Belgian Malinois “Kilo.”
K-9 units have various functions when it comes to law enforcement, operating under general policing functions in addition to unit-specific tasks such as tracking, patrol, narcotics detection and subject apprehension. A K-9 unit is a specialized law enforcement division featuring a bonded pair of experienced handler and uniquely trained dog.
While many law enforcement personnel unintentionally take their work home with them, a K-9 officer is undoubtedly required to do so. The duties and responsibilities of a K-9 officer do not cease at the end of the shift, as officers are also tasked with the responsibility of housing and caring for their dog just like any other dog owner would.
K-9 units come in many different shapes, sizes and breeds, yet the most popular police dogs tend to be Labradors, German Shepherds and the ever-vigilant Belgian Malinois. ACSO officers noted that Labs are best around people and maintain a superior scent tracking quality. German Shepherds tend to offer a highly efficient multi-purpose function and the Malinois is a one-person dog, extremely athletic and amazingly driven.
When Sheriff Kevin Frye began his tenure with the county, one of the first programs he initiated was the K-9 unit. Noticing the potential for efficiency and competence, he started the program and has not looked back.
“I enthusiastically recommend K-9 units for law enforcement. It is one of the best decisions,” said Frye.
ACSO dogs go through a rigorous training program that generally begins when the dog is young. Dogs are recertified throughout the year and are taught incredibly complex initiatives unlike the traditional “sit,” “stay” and “roll over.”
“Dog training will depend on the dog’s drive,” said Frye.
ACSO canines are nationally certified in narcotics detection, and in some tests must locate 16 hides at a 100% success rate. Dogs, which are famous for having extraordinary noses, can locate suspects long after their position has been established. Ideally a dog will be able to acquire a scent within three hours but have tracked suspects after 24 hours of a last known location.
K-9 dogs generally have a service time of between 8 and 12 years, depending of the dog, and are then retired. Units can work intensively for approximately one hour at maximum, with variables such as weather, use, and intention playing a role in utilization.
Avery County utilizes Tarheel K-9 Training from Sanford, NC and incorporates a multitude of program mechanisms. The most notable initiatives are that of narcotics detection, scent tracking and subject apprehension.
One of the more prominent uses of the ACSD K-9 unit is the full-time deployment of Baron with handler SRO Winters at Avery County High School.
“Very few sheriff’s offices did this (full-time school K-9) until we did it. Other sheriff’s departments have come over to see how our program works,” said Frye. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We are on the cutting edge on what others have not done.”
The K-9 unit being at the school at all times has acted as a tool to break the ice between kids and law enforcement officers. Kids who would not want to go over and talk with a cop will go over to pet a dog.
“It’s all about building relationship between kids and law enforcement,” Frye added.
K-9 units at ACSO are deployed on an as-needed basis. In a recent event Carpenter and his dog Que were able to locate a missing child utilizing the dog’s superior scent skills and the direct tracking training program.
ACSO units have been requested multiple times for mutual aid in other counties in the region. When it comes to dual-purpose K-9 deployment and subject apprehension, Avery County has one of the preeminent handlers.
“Not many counties have dogs as good as Casey’s. Casey is one of the top K-9 handlers in all of western North Carolina,” said Frye.
Lee, the most experienced K-9 handler in the county, notes that “The dogs are huge in the fight on drugs and all crime.”
Much of what the ACSO K-9 units do is highly dependent on the situation. There is neither a common deployment scenario nor a standard enforcement practice. Such a high rate of variability requires these units to be exceedingly versatile and ready for whatever transmits across the radio.
The newest addition to the Avery County K-9 units is the arrival of “Lazlo,” a German Shepherd at the Newland Police Department. Handler Mike Fields has been an officer at NPD for more than five years and has recently taken on the responsibility of mastering Newland’s K-9 unit.
Lazlo, a 2-year-old Shepherd, made his way to the department around the end of February in 2021. He went through all the necessary training protocols and became fully certified on August 22.
Lazlo was acquired via funds obtained from a federal grant divided to the states. The grant funds covered the entirety of the upfront costs for the dog, with the town only paying nominally for supplies like dog food. The grant was specifically applied by NPD for a K-9 unit after Fields and Chief Byron Clawson discussed the potential productivity of the town having its own canine.
Lazlo has been deployed in an official capacity 14 times and has recorded seven narcotics-related busts since the end of August. All of the busts by the unit have been heavy narcotics, such as loaded syringes and bags of crystals. It is noteworthy to add that none of the drug apprehensions have been from Newland residents, with all of the possessions and distributions coming from residents of other areas.
“Lazlo is an asset. He is an officer and another tool for us to use,” Fields explained. “We would not have any of those busts without him.”
Fields and Lazlo always work concurrently on a standard 12-hour shift and are continuously on call when the services of the K-9 unit are needed in the town. NPD and ACSO have worked in tandem with respect to deployment and inquiries.
“The more you can do in house, the better,” Fields noted. “Lazlo is another asset to the county.”
NPD, in association with NCDOT, have noticed a significant traffic volume throughout the Newland town limits. Although Newland itself is a small town in terms of population, it witnesses an exorbitant amount of travelers through the area. Because of these metrics, Lazlo’s significance is magnified based on population aggregates, offering service the county as well as the town.
“It is better with Lazlo. It’s a lot more work, but it is definitely worth it,” added Fields.
One of Fields and Lazlo’s most recent busts occurred in early December in which methamphetamine and cocaine were located, along with artifacts indicating intent to distribute. With respect to these busts, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts noted, “We are extremely glad to have Lazlo. He is great for our community.”
When not at the station, Lazlo resides at Fields’ house, much like all other K-9 unit dogs in Avery County.
“He is very mellow, but he knows when it’s time to work,” Fields explained. “It blows my mind how he picks scents up.”
With three children of his own, Fields explained how much Lazlo loves kids.
“When kids at Newland Elementary are out on the playground, I’ll bring Lazlo by and let them pet him and see him.” Fields said. This coincides with the ACSO and its effort to build relationships between Avery youth and law enforcement.
Lazlo, trained at Havoc K-9, is programmed to recognize smell and is command driven. Lazlo only receives the reward when narcotics are recovered, and for his efforts he obtains his favorite toy in the world, a tennis ball. When it comes to tracking, which could be anything from criminals to children or elderly individuals, he receives a special tug toy.
While these amazing animals are specialized, highly driven, uniquely trained and astonishingly efficient for law enforcement, at the end of the day they are still canines which require love, care, affection and admiration for their efforts. Avery County has greatly benefited from its K-9 officer roster, setting an example with its efficiency throughout the entire High Country.
