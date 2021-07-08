Paul "Squeaky" Clawson, 45, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Squeaky was born on February 16, 1976. He was special to all, if you ever met him you met a one of a kind person. He was a devoted brother, an in-law, uncle, fiancé, daddy and friend. He was a member at Gods Blessing Church in Elk Park. Squeaky loved spending time with his little girl, Laila, his step son, Dalton and just living life to the fullest!
In addition to his parents, Edward and Vonell Clawson, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Sally and a niece Beth.
Survivors include his fiancé, Aleshia Hicks; his daughter, Laila; his step son, Dalton; his brothers, Vernon Clawson and wife, Sandra, Alvin Snowball Clawson, Howard Mouse Clawson and wife, Sarah, all of Roan Mountain, TN; a sister, Mary Cricket Ayers and husband Wayne, of Bakersville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews and many special friends survive.
The Clawson family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
A celebration of Squeakys life will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the Buck Mountain Holiness Church with Pastor Bob Holtsclaw, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church members.
The graveside service will follow in the Clawson Cemetery (Dye Leaf Road-Poga Community). Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family wants to say thank you to all the friends and family that took time to pray, donate, visit and just be there during this sad and difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain is honored to serve the family of Paul Squeaky Clawson. Office 423-772-3928, service information line, 423-543-4917.
