Paul P. Struhar
July 19,1953 - September 23,2020
Banner Elk, North Carolina
Paul Struhar, 67, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with MDS.
Paul was born in Highland Mills, NY; the son of the late Steven and Ester Struhar,
He was a successful Builder and Property Developer in the Ormond Beach, Fla and Banner Elk, N.C., vicinities for the past 40 years.
He is survived by a Son, Christian and Siblings John, Michael, Stephanie, James and their families.
He is predeceased by a Son, Mark.
Paul touched the hearts of many with his love, generosity, and adventurous spirit.
A memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Memorial contributions should be forwarded to Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075, Banner Elk, NC 28604
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.