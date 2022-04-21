Patt Lee Buchanan, otherwise known as Daddy, Pawpaw, and Pop, lived his life loving his wife of nearly 59 years, Janet “Cookie” Burleson. Patt went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Saturday morning, April 9, leaving a legacy of love and adventure in his children, grandchildren, friends, family, and community.
Patt was born on December 31, 1944, to the late Lloyd and Bessie Wilson Buchanan of Powdermill, NC. Patt married his sweetheart on May 4, 1963. He was a truck driver for more than 53 years, working for Broyhill, Newton, and Blevins Oil Company. Upon retirement, Patt enjoyed every minute with his family, friends, and strangers who became friends.
Patt experienced life to the fullest. People described him as a character who liked to have fun, tell jokes, share stories, and sing. Music was a big part of his life that began as a young child and carried throughout his life. He enjoyed singing with quartets, choirs, by himself, and with others. He also wrote original songs, and made a point of singing made-up songs to his kids, grandkids, and anyone else who would listen.
Patt was a lifelong member of Powdermill Baptist Church, where he served in many positions over the years, including Youth Director, Choir Director, and griller of the best burgers on Powdermill. He loved to cook and feed people. His sawmill gravy was notorious, as was his cornbread.
Preceding him in death includes Jack Buchanan (brother), Junior “Buck” Buchanan (brother), and Sam Byrd (like a brother).
Left to cherish his memory and share his stories are his wife, Janet Buchanan; his children: Michael (Rita) Buchanan, Liz (Rodney) Silvers, Paul (Angie) Buchanan, David (Holly) Buchanan, and Lee (Becky) Buchanan. Additionally, Pawpaw adored and loved his grandchildren beyond measure: Patrick (Jessica) Buchanan, Taylor Silvers, Braxton Buchanan, Maddie Buchanan, Callee Buchanan, Bella Caldera, and Grayson Buchanan. He recently welcomed his first great-grandson, Zane Buchanan, into the Buchanan clan and called him a “dandy.”
Pawpaw was blessed with several bonus grand and great-grandchildren: Kasadee Blackburn, Jonah Roberts, Alex Webb, Jaycee Blackburn, and Eli Costner. Additionally, Pat is survived by three lifelong friends, who were as close as brothers, which he referred to as other brothers: Stuart Cook, Jimmy Freeman, and TJ Greene. Numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A Celebration of Life to honor Patt Buchanan were held April 14, at 5:00 pm at Powdermill Baptist Church, 268 Powdermill Creek Road, Newland, NC, 28657. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Powdermill Baptist Church.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.