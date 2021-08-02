Patsy (“Pat”) Pittman Woodcock, 78, of Black Mountain, N.C., entered her Heavenly Home peacefully at her residence on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.
Pat was raised in Minneapolis, N.C., where she graduated a year early from Cranberry High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. Her first teaching opportunity was at Charles D. Owen High School in Swannanoa, N.C., where she taught Health and Physical Education and coached the JV Girls Basketball team and was the Assistant Coach of the Girls Varsity Basketball team. Teaching and coaching were her passions, and she was recently inducted into the Western North Carolina Hall of Fame for her part in leading the Warlassies to an over one-hundred-game winning streak.
It was while she was teaching in Swannanoa that she met the love of her life and best friend, John Max Woodcock, Jr. She married him in a small ceremony at Frank Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis in August of 1965. Later she worked with John in the office of the Woodcock Ford dealership for many years, before they sold the business and retired in 1997. For nearly 55 years, the couple was virtually inseparable, and they divided their time between Black Mountain and a second home in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Pat loved traveling, and she was proud of the fact that she and John had visited every continent in the world except for Antarctica. She was an avid reader, and spent many happy hours with her nose in a book. Pat loved to cook for her family and friends and insisted on making every meal special and elegant. As a young woman, she taught her daughters basketball and tennis, and made sure they had a good foundation in exercise and sports. Pat endured a number of physical challenges but accepted the challenges cheerfully and with good humor and overcame each of them with grace, strength and dignity. Pat will be remembered fondly due to her unbreakable spirit, her ready smile, and the kindness and love she showed to everyone who entered her circle.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Herbert Pittman and Eula Clarke Pittman; her sister, Marietta (“Bud”) Hughes; and her brother, Charles Pittman.
She will be remembered lovingly and fondly by her husband, John Max Woodcock, Jr.; daughter Julia Woodcock Dennis (Sean); daughter Mary Jane Woodcock Bernard; sister Jeanne Pittman Jennings; grandson Max Reid Bernard; and Zoie, her beautiful and beloved Cockapoo.
The family will have a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Pat would have appreciated honorary donations to one of her favorite organizations: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, St. Joseph’s Indian School, or the American Cancer Society.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
