Patsy June Vance, 83, of Newland, N.C., passed away on September 28, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, N.C.
She was born on April 26, 1938 in Avery County to the late Earl and Drexel (Deaton) Singleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Gracie Brewer; brothers, Eddie Singleton and Billy Joe Singleton.
Patsy attended Forest Home Community Church. She enjoyed working in the garden, canning, and reading books. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She loved spending time with all of her family.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Billy L. Vance; daughters, Lori (Myron) Clark of Newland and Junie Biggs of Elk Park; grandchildren, Christy Hicks, Richie Houston, Joshua Brewer, and Justin Clark; great grandchildren, Bradley Reece, Sawyer Houston, Ridge Houston, Tucker Houston, Jorgia Houston, Lydia Brewer, Kailey Brewer, Isabella Brewer, Gunner Buchanan, Hal Hodges, and Jackson Borrack; brother, Roger Singleton; sisters, Tiny Bartlett, Vivian Woody and Peggy Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service were held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021 at the Benfield Cemetery.
Online condolences for Patsy can be given at www.rsfh.net
The care of Patsy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
