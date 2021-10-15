Patricia Weld, 80, of Altamont, North Carolina, died on October 14, 2021, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Patti was born in New York City on July 6,1941, to her parents Dr. Joseph Murphy and Madelyn King Waterman Murphy. She spent her childhood years in California with her sister Judy Tapson and brother Joseph Murphy and attended the University of Oregon before finishing her master’s degree at Boston University.
Patti is survived by her husband of 52 years and the love of her life, Major Joseph Weld. She has five sons: John (Karen) Barnhart, Jeff (Lisa) Barnhart, and Patrick Barnhart of Portland, Oregon; Chris (Georgia) Weld of Stafford, Virginia; and Peter (Jessica) Weld of Houston, Texas. She has eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Patti was a military wife and lived in Atlanta, Washington State, and Germany before settling in the childhood community of her husband in Avery County. Patti personally planned the site, design, and construction of the home she shared with Joe in Altamont. The parties they hosted over the years: Fourth of July, Kentucky Derby Day, and New Year's Day will long be remembered. Patti treasured her lifelong friends as well as those she met after settling in Avery County.
Much about this tiny woman is quite remarkable. Patti filled the house with music as a pianist, a skill she taught many children. She was an equestrian, and she fostered a love for the sport in others through years of riding lessons on their horse farm. She also taught elementary school students, special education students, and math to community college students. Patti advocated to bring youth soccer to Avery County. Patti and her two co-founders created the Silver Spoon Catering company which brought culinary delights to the region.
The family would especially like to thank Compassionate Hearts Home Care and Medi Home Hospice for their commitment and devotion. A service will be held later this year.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net
The care of Patti and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
