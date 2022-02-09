NEWLAND – Citing discontent with the town board as part of the reasoning behind their departures, Town of Newland Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield and Town Clerk Tammy Gardner have resigned from their respective positions.
The town’s board, having already recently filled two unrelated openings at town administrator and town finance officer and facing additional workload stress upon staff in dealing with maintenance requests, administrative processes and town projects, seeks to fill its latest vacancies as quickly as possible.
Colby Benfield, who has served as Public Works Supervisor for approximately the last year and has been with the public works division in Newland for more than four years, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
“I don’t want to leave. I enjoy my work and this town, but I cannot continue to work for this board,” said Benfield.
Benfield noted that he and his division have been without its full complement of employees for the last year and a half.
“When I started, the Town of Newland always had four full-time maintenance workers and one part-time worker. We’ve only had three for a long time now. We can’t get the manpower, help and support we need from the board,” Benfield added.
Benfield claims that he has approached the board numerous times asking for help and support, but that the vacant public works department position has gone unfilled, citing low wages as reasons offered by potential qualified hires for declining a position with the town.
“Nobody would even do an interview with us for the wage offered,” said Benfield, who noted that he has inquired to the board about raising the offered wage at multiple meetings of the town board.
Benfield cited the lack of manpower, support and resources necessary to effectively carry out his job in deciding to leave his position. He also cited what he viewed as a lack of cohesion among the town board.
“The arguments... of the board have been a snowball over the last 24 months,” he said. “The board has argued over the same things and has never gotten anything done ... At the end of the day other towns can make a decision. That is why Newland is stuck where it is.”
Benfield was born and raised in Avery County, serving as a volunteer firefighter. He expressed his affection for the town of Newland and its people while regretting that leadership, in his words, “cannot get the job done properly.”
“I hate it for the Town of Newland because of what they’re going to be up against. Maybe this will be the thing that makes them (the board) change the way they’re handling things,” Benfield noted.
Benfield estimates that his department currently has about six months worth of work still on its to-do list to have completed within the town.
“When you don’t have enough manpower to take care of water and sewer, you can’t even get to do beautification items,” Benfield added. “A lot more breakdowns are going to happen when you can’t even do the maintenance. It is just trying to catch-up.
“I was married to this job. I’ve had to come home from vacations to work,” Benfield continued. “I’ve worked hard to cut costs for the town. I don’t think people can come in for one hour a month and make wise decisions, (while) not knowing the town or operations.”
Benfield noted that the town’s new maintenance building currently does not have a floor nor the proper plumbing/electrical setup. As many hopeful projects remain incomplete, Benfield shared he is looking to seek new employment outside the public employment sector.
“I’ve been on call 24/7. I’ve worked without any help,” Benfield said. “People have told me I don’t know how you dealt with it this long. I was hoping it would calm down and people would work together, but it got worse. I just can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Benfield completes his employment in early February and, citing similar concerns, longtime town clerk Tammy Gardner will depart at the end of February.
Gardner has served as the clerk for the town for almost six years and feels a special connection to Newland’s residents.
“I love my job. Everyone used to get along well. I’ll miss the people of Newland, the people I worked for,” an emotional Gardner shared. “I see the hurt and it breaks my heart because I love the town and the people. People need to see what is going on. We can’t function with so much micromanagement.”
The clerk position, which operates as one of the major connection points between the town and its residents, also performs the duties of payments, meeting minutes, calls, directory, water bills, taxes and registry.
“Clerk is an important position. I’m going to stay on to help train the next one. I respect Jeremy (Newland town administrator Gerrish) and the mayor. I wouldn’t do that to them,” said Gardner of leaving her successor unprepared.
Also an Avery County native, Gardner is opting for early retirement.
“I’m not leaving because of Newland, but because of the actions of the board. I will greatly miss the people I work with and deal with. It is a decision for my health, it has badly affected me, or I would have stayed longer,” Gardner explained.
Another aspect weighing into her decision, Gardner cited, was that if she felt the town board had offered what she perceives as a greater measure of respect, growth and appreciation, her mind may have changed regarding her decision.
“I’m worn out from the fighting and bickering of the board. It has been a dread to come into work,” she admitted. “We need to be taking care of Newland and helping Newland. All we are doing is sitting and arguing.”
Despite what she characterizes as breakdowns in unity among those elected to carry out town business, Gardner expresses both sympathy and empathy for the town as a whole.
“I love the town and I tried my best to take care of the people and the town, (but) something has to kick in... The town is growing and we need to grow with it,” Gardner promoted. “It broke me down over time. The events (and) the issues. We are not going anywhere if nothing gets done. I feel I’ve done all I can do.”
Both Benfield and Gardner state that money in the budget does exist to alleviate some of the protruding issues and obstacles facing the town, yet disputes amongst leadership individuals keep resolutions at a lengthy distance.
In addressing the concerns of the town employees, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts submitted the following written response regarding the reasons for the departure of the town’s resigning employees:
“When I ran for Mayor of Newland I had no idea of the level of toxicity between the board, town and employees. We do have good board members but others have a culture of ‘no’. I’m going to work as hard as I can to keep our community thriving and to keep working. I want Newland to be as presentable as Banner Elk.
“There is no logical rhyme or reason why some board members treat employees the way they do. I am glad that these people put a spotlight on the issues and spoke up against the personal grudges. There is money in the budget for a full staff of maintenance. There is money in the budget to make Newland police officers comparable to other towns. There is money in the budget for career employees and to make our town charming and engaging.
“The board did a spectacular job with finding and vetting Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish. Jeremy is extremely talented and is doing an absolutely amazing job. Jeremy has been overloaded by unnecessary inquiries, yet has still made time to operate the new software program and work towards catching the town up-to-date on data input. New finance officer Sandy Lewis is retired Air Force, comes from the finance world and is a great fit. I’m glad we have them in our town.”
All Newland Board of Aldermen members were contacted for this report and given opportunity to provide a statement or comment to address the issues and concerns raised by Gardner and Benfield. Alderman Lauren Turbyfill shared, in part, the following comments on the matter:
“I (like most town citizens, if I had to guess) am heartbroken by the loss of these two amazing employees and friends. I completely understand their sentiments and honestly don’t know if I could have withstood the micromanagement, badgering and aggravation that they have endured for as long as they have. I feel their frustrations myself as a board member, but no matter how much I ‘want’ to quit the board because of the asinine obscenities that occur on a regular basis, I feel I owe it to the people of Newland to stick this out and help pull us out of this never-ending cycle of progress and regress. The people of Newland have elected me and entrusted me with their town, and I feel that I have done my best over the past four years to do what is best for the citizens and employees. I will miss (Tammy and Colby) greatly and commend them for the countless hours, as they gave more than what was expected of them, out of the goodness of your hearts. Newland is a better place for having had them as employees.”
In a follow-up from an initial interview for this article, Mayor Roberts provided an additional statement.
“If we don’t fix our foundation by supporting the town employees, we will never be able to make the positive changes to our great town. It makes no sense to me why there is so much pushback and why particular board members, no matter how good it is or how clear it is, want to put a stop to everything. It is sad we lost two great people directly due to the actions and treatment from some on the board. We want to clean up this town, make some much needed changes, grow and, Lord willing, make this a town folks talk about positively.”
Aldermen Christie Hughes respectfully declined The AJT’s request for comment under advisement from personal counsel, while remaining members of the town’s board did not return requests for comment on this story as of press time.
