AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in an ongoing investigation into two arrests made on February 13.
Daniel Edward Vence and Joao Toulale Le were both arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine possession, paraphernalia and firearm charges, according to Avery County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.
Vence was charged with no operator’s license, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, second degree burglary, larceny after break/enter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, according to ACSO. Le was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second degree burglary and larceny after break/enter. The charged individuals are also being investigated for connection into multiple stolen mail cases in Newland and Linville Land Harbor.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office, in association with lead detectives, are still investigating the case, with both individuals housed at Avery County Jail. No court date has been set for the two cases as of press time.
