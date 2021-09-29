NEWLAND – The new O’Reilly Auto Parts store, which is constructively complete, is still technically marked as ‘In Progress’ by the O’Reilly corporate organization.
The new store is tentatively prepared to open on Feb. 5, 2022. The reasons why the new store, which is decidedly complete in construction and operation proceedings, will not open until next year is primarily due to Covid 19.
According to Stephen McNally, a construction supervisor with the O’Reilly real estate department and director to the project manager of the Newland site, this is “an operational decision per Wall Street report,” with “delays due to shortages in labor and materials.”
Lingering Covid-related issues have become frequent among the economic sector and businesses.
“The distribution centers can only operate so many new stores due to shortages and impacts.” McNally added, “There have been significant supply chain impacts and corporate cannot overwhelm the distribution centers. We want to open stores... (but) it is not doing any good right now.”
With respect to the contingent opening date of Feb. 5, 2022, McNally affirmed, “Unless the city has an issue or there are other significant impacts, the store will open on that date.”
A number of other stores around the country which are in the same situation as the Newland site will be required to sit at least until the first fiscal quarter of the new year. McNally surmised that more than 50 percent of the reason the store is not opening currently is because of Covid or a Covid-adjacent problem. The labor shortage, inventory control and supply chain management issues have largely been a result of Covid.
The new store, along with most other O’Reilly stores, is known as a “build to suit.” This is when a third party developer owns the building and the land and is subsequently responsible for all of the construction services. Each building is produced to the exact O’Reilly specification as a prototype build.
The developer for this store is a mid-sized development company owned by Greg Edney, who operates multiple projects in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Newland store, which is functionally equipped to open, will have to wait a few more months to offer auto parts and jobs to Avery residents.
