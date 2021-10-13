SUGAR MOUNTAIN – Sugar Mountain Resort celebrated its 31st annual Oktoberfest celebration. The microcosm of the centuries-old Bavarian event in Munich brings a taste of German heritage to the High Country year after year. The event took place Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, complemented with free admission, parking and shuttle services.
The two-day festival featured a variety of different experiences, including chairlift rides for guests to examine the brilliant foliage, numerous artisan vendors, the uber-talented Harbour Towne Fest Band, Spaten beer, German-inspired foods and a costume contest with plenty of lederhosen.
Vice President of the Sugar Mountain Resort Kim Jochl has operated approximately 20 Oktoberfest events for the resort and has witnessed significant growth of Avery’s own Bavarian-style Volkfest. Thirty-one years ago the local association decided to try its hands at Oktoberfest and held it as only a small, one-day event. Over the years, however, the event continued to grow in size and scope, as the now two-day affair has taken on a larger role.
“There has been incredible expansion,” Jochl said.
The growth is met by the requirement to have people to run the event, as greater attendance called for more shuttles, more vendors and more space. Sugar Mountain Resort also furnishes its own food service as well, adding to the already large responsibility of hosting the event.
A newer feature of Oktoberfest is the costume contest, which was created about five years ago and has a popular favorite of attendees. The contest features the traditional German folk clothing called Trachten, which includes the famous lederhosen, suspenders, and dirndl or three-piece dress.
“The foundation of the festival is the beer, music, and food,” Jochl added, all of which provide that genuine Oktoberfest atmosphere and attitude that makes the event popular with locals and visitors.
One of those mentioned foundations is certainly the Harbour Towne Fest Band, 17-year veterans of the Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest. Hailing from Wilmington, the HTFB makes the five-hour trek northwest with a few vehicles hauling not only about 20 instruments, speakers and gear, but all 17 band members as well. The Blaskapelle, which roughly translates to ‘brass band,’ features traditional German music instruments including the accordion, tuba, drums, clarinet, baritone and trumpet. All 17 of the band members wear the full trachten and offer a divergent approach to the generic live music experience.
Band members demonstrate skillful competence in German folk music and polka, along with myriad lively crowd interactions. Original 26-year band member and clarinet player Walt Kraybill spoke highly of this year’s event.
“This year in particular, the crowd was amazing,” Kraybill said. “The Jochls are so great, the crowd is awesome, and the weather always somehow holds up.”
A large assortment of local and semi-local vendors attended the event selling artisan small business goods. Vendors such as Sours Mountain Homestead Farm were at the festival. Sours Mountain had goat’s milk products available for purchase from their individual, one-acre Nigerian and Bore-mix goat farm in North Cove, just at the bottom of Linville Mountain on Highway 221. This was the first Oktoberfest that Sours Mountain had attended.
“It is absolutely great being a vendor at this event,” owner Robert Sours said. The farmers did well selling the popular goat’s milk body balm, bar soap and bath salts.
Another vendor, Third Eye Coffee from the Lake Norman area, operated a food truck at the festival selling coffee and other treats. “(Oktoberfest) has such a fun vibe and I’m having a great time being here,” Third Eye Coffee representative Zachary Johnson said.
Oktoberfest also marks a reopening of the mountain bike trail that Sugar Mountain Resort offers. While mountain bikers were going up and down the forest trails, they could stop in for a break to enjoy the music and food.
Festival attendee Rance Logan, an Avery resident and ski instructor at Sugar Mountain Resort, donned the full Trachten garb with lederhosen, suspenders and hat. He took advantage of all aspects of the festival by entering the costume contest, savoring a bratwurst and enjoying a dark Spaten beer.
“The band is so fun; they are the best part,” Logan said of the entertainment.
The fall season in Avery County is loaded with events like the Avery County A&H Fair, Newland Harvest Festival, Oktoberfest, and Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival. These events offer a great escape for locals and visitors alike before the winter season.
Next on the docket for Sugar Mountain Resort is the annual SugarFest, the unofficial kickoff to winter, which takes place the second week in December at Sugar Mountain. With the purchase of a lift ticket visitors will be able to check out sport shop vendors and can test drive the latest ski and snowboard equipment for the upcoming season.
