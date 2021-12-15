BANNER ELK – The Kiwanis Club held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and featured a special presentation by OASIS, Inc. Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter Inc., OASIS works throughout the High Country to serve survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. OASIS has served Avery County residents since 2013 and ropened a storefront office location in Newland in January of 2019.
Representatives of OASIS at the meeting included Sara Crouch, Co-Interim Executive Director, and Rubi Estrada, Avery Services Coordinator. Crouch has been involved with OASIS for three years and Estrada has just recently began serving survivors with the group. Both representatives provided general information on the organization and also facilitated a discussion-based conversation with Kiwanis members and guests.
All of the services provided by OASIS are free and confidential, and the group operates a 24/7 crisis line. OASIS runs a confidential emergency shelter for survivors and children, along with supportive housing programs like transitional and permanent supportive housing. An Emergency Solutions Grant is used to support OASIS in utilizing hotels and additional shelter in Watauga, Avery, Wilkes and Alleghany counties.
Included in the comprehensive services provided by the organization are judicial advocacy, offering information, referrals and court system support. OASIS has recently worked with courts to aid virtual access for protection orders and is one of the first agencies to provide that service. Medical assistance, support groups, case management, crisis intervention and community referrals are also added.
Financial assistance is provided when it supports survivors in their ability to lead an independent life, free from violence. The services round out with community outreach, education and prevention programs.
According to Crouch, funding cuts have occurred at the federal level, actively reducing the effectiveness of programs.
“We (OASIS) are resilient, like the survivors we serve. It has been difficult, but we have maintained our level of services which is a huge success,” Crouch said.
The most recent fiscal year’s annual report shows that 425 people were served by the agency, with 89 of those individuals being children. The emergency shelter has been full for three months and OASIS has served a full caseload throughout the year.
“The dynamics of abusive relationships are rooted in power and control. Using children as pawns is indicative of abuse,” Crouch explained.
She also noted that there exists multiple forms of abuse. “Economic abuse, such as limiting access to money and isolation, where abusers make partners think they can’t trust their support system,” Crouch added.
Many cases show that it is difficult for those abused to seek help.
“People feel embarrassed and shame when they come to us,” said Crouch. “They feel beaten down.”
OASIS assesses the immediate safety of their clients and performs services instantaneously based on those evaluations. Crouch notes that those abused are often “lost, confused and are navigating the system with difficulty.”
In regard to the programs that the agency supplies, Crouch reports that “We see it as a menu of services. After understanding a person’s situation, we’re going to provide our services to help. The shelter is for people really looking to start fresh and to acquire stability.”
A question from the audience was prompted about the Spanish speaking population of Avery County.
“There are traditional barriers, because people know you and will talk about you. OASIS has Spanish volunteers and a 24-hour Spanish speaking crisis line,” Estrada explained.
OASIS lost its Spanish services grant after a funds cut, but have maintained multiple fluent Spanish-speaking staff members.
OASIS also collects donations for old and broken phones. Even significantly aged cell phones can dial 911, and the agency has a partnership with a company that will fix them if broken.
Community members can make donations to OASIS on its website and can follow them on Twitter @Oasishighcountry.
