NEWLAND – With the first day of Fall officially here, the Town of Newland celebrated the Harvest Festival on Saturday Sept. 25.
The autumnal equinox celebration featured plentiful vendors, live music, dancing, raffles and food stations, including the fan favorite deep-fried pretzels with various toppings. A clear and crisp day gave the festival an appropriate backdrop against the Riverwalk in Newland proper.
Musical acts included different performers throughout the day such as the Avery County Marching Band, Tracy Brewer, and the Avery County Cloggers, who at the turn of the day displayed their new song and clog dance.
An abundance of vendors were selling personal handcrafted goods and small business items along the walk path. Distinctive and niche products not available in stores were being sold, helping the small businesses of Avery County.
One of the booths, Johnson’s Woodworking, which was offering handmade wooden products at the festival for its fourth year, had items such as handcrafted coat hooks, coasters, toiletry stands, chalkboards, cutting boards and the popular decorative fall turkey display.
All of the items available were designed and handmade by owner Mike Johnson at his shop. A multitude of different wood types and repurposed materials are used in the crafting, such as chestnut, maple, walnut, cherry and oak, with gloss lacquer finishes and other detailing. The process, though a tedious one, produces well-made artisan products featured throughout the festival by Johnson’s Woodworking and other booths.
Owner and master craftsman Mike Johnson affirmed that this was “my most successful year at the festival, probably because I’m retired now so I have more time and I figured out what people like.”
Vendors enjoyed substantial crowds throughout the day, some to check out items, while others simply appreciated the music and camaraderie. Tyler Roach, a Burke County EMS employee, spent his second year at the festival and attends multiple other Avery County events, like area parades.
“Between this and the Woolly Worm Festival I enjoy it a lot,” Roach said. “Merchants and guests coming together is the fellowship we need. We are Avery strong and we need to live that out.”
Many guests of the festival were accompanied by their four-legged friends as well. This included new resident Jacob Leverett and his goldendoodle Louie, both of whom enjoyed the music from the comfort of the stage lawn.
“In New York, at festivals and stuff like this, you hear a lot of jazz and pop music. I like the bluegrass better. I’m a big bluegrass fan,” Leverett remarked of the music genres performed. “It’s great to hear gospel music at festivals.”
Leverett also participated in other facets of the festival, including purchasing a decorative wooden bear and moose as a gift for a loved one, along with a pouch of handmade tea by Nourished by Nature. He also salivated over the deep fried pretzels sold at the food cart, enjoying a cinnamon sugar deep fried pretzel which, according to Leverett, was “doughy and soft. Just what I was looking for.”
The deep-rooted sense of community and fellowship was on full display with residents and visitors old and young enjoying a day in the town. Additional festivals coming up in the coming weeks include Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort October 9 and 10, as well as the annual Woolly Worm Festival in downtown Banner Elk on October 16 and 17.
