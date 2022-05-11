NEWLAND – The Newland Board of Alderman encountered another room-filling audience for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 3. Newland residents and business stakeholders have increased their participation in meetings since the beginning of the New Year.
Former Newland public works supervisor Colby Benfield attended the meeting as a representative of the Newland Fire Department. Benfield explained that the NVFD currently receives $5,000 as an operating budget for the year, which Benfield said “does not even pay for half of the fuel.” The $5,000 annual budget for fire support was enacted in 1987 and has not been amended since that time.
“Obviously money is an issue,” said Benfield, referring to the unchanged operating funds.
With a natural rise in total costs, inflation, fuel increases and shrinking value of a dollar after more than three decades, NVFD came seeking an increase in funding.
NVFD has recently lowered the (ISO) Insurance Rating for Newland from a 9 to a 5, which will reduce homeowners’ insurance cost, despite the significantly depressed budget. Benfield prompted the board to increase the budget to $20,000, with the idea to revisit the budget more frequently. Benfield noted that the department hates asking for money, yet their total is deemed reasonable in comparison to other municipalities which have substantially larger town budgets.
NVFD currently relies on heavy fundraising to support the station, while a more contemporary funding program would at least aid in covering the rising costs of fuel and equipment.
Alderman Lauren Turbyfill added that the NVFD budget is certainly outdated, and motioned to increase the amount to $20,000. Alderman James Johnson explained that it would not require a vote at that time and that, if approved, would have to be added to the budget for the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.
In the public comments portion of the meeting, resident Glen Johnson inquired about the search for a new maintenance director along with the aesthetic issues facing the town.
“We should adopt a cleanup day once a month and have an alderman be in charge of it,” said Johnson.
Alderman James Johnson asked if Glen Johnson would chair such a hypothetical committee. Glen Johnson replied in the affirmative, saying “I would do anything for this town.” Nothing official was chartered, but the action could emerge as a potential community effort, intertwining residents and the Board of Alderman.
Speeding cars were also discussed, specifically on Watauga Street in Newland. County Coroner John Millan noted that, “Watauga Street is the Newland bypass,” referencing transient travelers utilizing the aforementioned road as a means of avoiding stop lights in town and moving rapidly through the side street.
The board discussed the pros and cons of speed impediments such as stop signs and speed bumps, including the potential negative impacts of speed bumps to emergency response and snow removal. NPD was called upon by Alderman Johnson to observe the speeding activity on the street, with the possibility that more patrol would reduce the prevalence of reckless driving.
State Representative Dudley Greene has been in contact with Newland leadership about the county occupancy tax and potentially helping with a grant for the water and sewer plant. The board approved an $83,000 expenditure for a grinder at the sewer plant and also decided to ask for $1.9 million from the state through Rep. Greene for the water and sewer plant.
In a previous session, the board decided to waive the tap fee for a resident whose sewer/water line was previously incorrectly connected. The company Plumbfast performed the work for the fitting, however no town maintenance worker nor official was present at the time of the new connection.
“I can’t vote to pay them for what they asked,” Alderman Kenny Caraway stated, due to the fact that the company tapped to the city main sewer line without a town employee present, with Alderman Christie Hughes adding that in her opinion, the company “got impatient.”
Mayor Derek Roberts, who wished to seek negotiation for the price, explained, “Plumbfast did what they said they were going to do and maintenance wasn’t there for whatever reasons. If she [the residence being worked on] wasn’t hooked up, it could have created more problems. We couldn’t leave her without it.”
A motion to negotiate the price was set forth, passing with a 3-2 vote.
The board also further discussed the idea to acquire new town lights, with a total of 62 lights needing to be replaced. The board obtained a catalog of lights to look through and will work on selecting a potential replacement.
