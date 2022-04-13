NEWLAND – The Newland Board of Alderman held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 5, featuring a larger public audience than previous meetings.
The board was faced with multiple public comments, addressing everything from water and sewer complications, trash pickup and poor light fixtures to town aesthetics, vacant town positions and the total potential of the Town of Newland.
Newland resident and retired Air Force veteran Glen Johnson spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting inquiring about the still-vacant positions within the town (public works supervisor and finance officer), along with trash and debris within town limits, and why there is such a big aesthetic difference between Newland and Banner Elk.
“Is there something you have the authority to do?” Johnson asked.
Johnson had to leave the meeting prior to completion of his address to the board due to a medical concern. However, his remarks inspired other public comments from stakeholders in the community.
Resident Theresa Fox said she is disgusted by the trash, sharing that “Newland is a diamond in the rough, and right now it is rough. We need to make this town what it should be with a cohesive look throughout town.” Fox also added that, “I hope this board takes large and quick action.”
After more statements about some of the issues that residents witness in Newland, the board discussed in detail some potential remedies, including community pickups, beautification committees, additional use of street sweepers and a more diligent approach to finding a public works supervisor.
“Can we agree to have one of those special meetings?” Mayor Derek Roberts suggested, in order to even further discuss the alleviation of concerns.
Included in a bevy of alderman comments, Alderman Lauren Turbyfill noted, “It is an injustice that there is no trash pickup. We need another maintenance guy.”
Alderman James Johnson noted that “the lights fall on maintenance, and we are shorthanded. We need to sit down with maintenance.”
“I think if we can get electric in here to assess, we have a decision to go with. Lights are an eyesore, I agree,” Alderman Kenny Caraway added.
“Let’s get something nice. Newland needs something nice,” Johnson noted. “Let’s upgrade the Christmas lights, too. Something the taxpayers can be proud of.”
Roberts also revealed that the town is working on obtaining a piece of property to utilize as a presentational greenspace for the town, which would include a large locally grown Christmas tree and possibly a town tree lighting ceremony.
The board also discussed the status of the maintenance water and sewer building, which has still yet to receive a concrete floor, plumbing or electricity. Board members talked about the pros and cons of working with contractors versus getting different quotes from multiple resources.
“We need to contact a licensed contractor that will get their own subs that can handle this,” Caraway said.
“Why spend more money with a contractor when we can call each of them individually?” Roberts said in response. “This is wrong and a waste of taxpayer money. Let’s get prices from everybody from a broad scope to save money.”
Both attorney Dan Grindstaff and Town Administrator Sandy Lewis agreed that if the town can save money it would behoove the town. The plan of the board will be to contact any and all possible resources in order to finish the building and save as much money as possible.
The board moved to assist a resident with a water/sewer issue at her home, along with moving to make a substantial amount of phone calls related to fixing the issues that were brought up.
At a previous aldermen meeting, the board decided to take bids on the town mowing contract due to the time consumption of the task for maintenance and the fact that Newland is still without a supervisor in that department. There were two sealed bids for the mowing contract presented at the meeting, one from G & S Trees, who performs mowing duties for the county, and another from a company of which Mayor Roberts is part owner.
With board concerns over legality, town attorney Dan Grindstaff confirmed both in the meeting and with Roberts beforehand that there are no legal complications with the town using a company that the mayor has a stake in, due to the structure of the company and the fact that Roberts was not involved in any capacity with the bid process.
Roberts, Johnson and Turbyfill all recused themselves from the selection of the bids due to conflicts of interest. The remaining board members decided to select G & S Trees to fulfill the contractual obligations of the mowing bid.
Events coordinator Alderman Turbyfill concluded by reminding the board and attendees that Newland will host its Second Annual Spring Fling Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23 at the Riverwalk. The event will have more than 30 vendors and maintain the themes of spring and Mothers Day.
