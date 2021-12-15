NEWLAND – The Town of Newland held its Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in which the new and returning members to the town government were sworn in.
Mayor-elect Derek Roberts was first to take the oath of office, as Tammy Gardner administered the oath while Roberts’ wife, Maria, held the Bible. Roberts was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting and officially presided over his first aldermen session.
New Alderman Gail Haller was also sworn in, along with the re-elected alderman Lauren Turbyfill. Absent at the meeting were Alderman Jamey Johnson and Town Attorney Joe Seegers.
With Roberts, an officially new mayor, Turbyfill acted as the chief liaison between Roberts and the board meeting protocol. Turbyfill offered guidance with respect to conventional presiding obligations as a mayor.
Public comments were offered after the invocation. Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan addressed the aldermen.
“I do not envy being in politics. We need people like you to fight the good fight,” Buchanan said.
Former Alderman Dave Calvert also offered a comment to the board inquiring about the noticeable lack of support for town aesthetics. Calvert mentioned that the bulbs on the lights need to be replaced, sidewalks cleaned and debris removed.
“I hope that we can do that. Newland is a beautiful town,” said Calvert. Calvert also brought up the fact that the Newland Police Department is larger than what it seems because they essentially assist the county.
Roberts quickly addressed the matters brought up by Calvert.
“That’s why you have Derek Roberts,” he said. “(Before I was elected), I couldn’t talk to people involved in the town, and that’s why I’m here. I want to address these concerns.”
Police Chief Byron Clawson gave the monthly police report to board.
“It has been a busy month,” Clawson noted.
There were multiple methamphetamine charges, while Newland P.D. was also involved in a chase and was able to recover a stolen vehicle and return it to the owner. Clawson requested that officers be commended in their personnel files, which was subsequently approved by the board.
Clawson also mentioned the acquisition of grants for the department. “It takes a lot of effort but it is well worth it,” Clawson noted.
Alderman Kenny Caraway offered support, adding, “All the money you help with helps the taxpayers of the town.”
Alderman Christie Hughes also noted that she has heard very good things about the police department’s involvement with specific animal cases.
Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield updated the board on maintenance-related affairs. Benfield voiced that all the Christmas decorations have been put up, that a water leak by the hardware store will hopefully be finished soon and they have received all the necessary parts.
There still exists an issue, however, with filling the vacant position in public works, as Benfield confirmed that it is still a monetary issue. Due to current budgetary concerns, the new maintenance building will not have the concrete floors poured until potentially July.
Recently hired Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish disclosed that the new payroll software has been fully integrated, that a new time clock system for town employees is operating, and that he is still working on past files due to the fact that some financial data has not been accurately recorded for approximately six months.
“Employee files will be the focus to get up to NC code,” Gerrish said. He shared that he will also be scheduling mandatory ethics training in February.
An ongoing issue presented at the meeting involved concern over the purchasing of new carpet. Carpeting was ordered on Sept. 2 through a miscommunicated bid process and without official board approval. The total amounted to approximately $10,000, with around half of that total written as a check to the business selling the carpet.
The carpet was ordered before the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, lending to miscommunication and a perceived inadequate dissemination of information. Board members discussed the unnecessary nature of the order and its lack of betterment for the town, however half of the total cost for the purchase has already been absorbed by the town which cannot be refunded.
Board members also discussed whether or not to pursue legal action in order to attempt to retrieve the roughly $5,000 issued, and to cancel the contract entirely.
“We’re setting a precedent that we will just let it go. We need to rectify that mistake,” Caraway contended.
Gerrish provided his advice to the issue, stating, “My counsel, if you do not move forward, you open yourself up to legal problems by not going through with the contract. I have not issued any more money, I have just set a date (for installation.)”
“As a businessman, I disagree with the carpet installation, but we need to resolve this,” Mayor Roberts said. “It is ridiculous it has taken this long. We need to get this off our table.”
Board members were split with respect to the carpet concern in determining whether to attempt to pursue legal action, return funds and move the matter down the road or to not lose half of the upfront money, not break a contract and settle the affair as it stands. With the potential for legal fees and a loss of the down payment funds, ultimately the decision was made to move forward with the appraised mistake and to not break the contract. With town attorney Joe Seegers not present for the meeting, immediate legal counsel was not offered.
Another miscommunication was revealed involved the status of employment of the town attorney. Members discussed potentially voting on a town attorney, but Gerrish noted that he was not aware of any assertion and that, “There is no agenda item to remove Seegers from his attorney position.”
“We’ve had a lack of communication,” said Caraway.
Roberts added, “I appreciate the town for electing me. I’m going to put a stop to the miscommunication. Jeremy (Gerrish) needs to be contacted about everything.”
Newland Police Department was again brought up, as board members lauded Chief Clawson and his team for the work they do in the town.
“We have to work as a town to get officers paid similar to other towns in the county. I will be working hard to get more money and another officer,” said Roberts.
Turbyfill noted that Newland Police Department is utilized as a training ground because of the opportunity to learn and then earn more money in other departments in the region.
Members also discussed the opportunity to improve the cleanliness and look of the town with respect to debris, weeds, lights, decorations and overall aesthetic positivity. Roberts suggested removing some of the “ugly” bushes and replacing them with evergreen trees. Turbyfill also noted that, “We need a beautification committee in Newland.”
Near the conclusion of the meeting, it was noted that businessman Nathan Gittner will be reopening the Inn at Shady Lawn. Gittner said that the hope is to open the 20-room facility in Newland by Spring of 2022. Gittner also offered to cover the expenses for Chief Clawson for membership in the Police Chiefs Association.
