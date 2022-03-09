NEWLAND – The Newland Board of Alderman held its latest monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 1, with a particularly notable adoption.
Alderman James Johnson reported that he had performed a payroll study with towns in the region in similar size to Newland, and initiated a motion to increase pay across the board to town employees. In a previous meeting, former Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish reported that he had also conducted his own payroll study, with a proposed motion given. That motion was rejected 3-2 at the time.
The pay study performed by Johnson added an across-the-board raise to all town employees.
“The only way to retain employees is to pay them a fair wage,” Johnson said. “Newland is in competition with resort towns. I don’t want to raise taxes.”
The proposed motion was a budget-neutral raise.
“The previous administrator had no budget or tax increase, either,” Newland Mayor Derek Roberts said. “I think we could do better with the current budget.”
Aldermen Lauren Turbyfill and Gail Haller both requested more time to look at the payroll study and voted “nay” to the motion, due to the fact that they both favor pay raises yet wished to more closely review the proposed raises. Both Turbyfill and Haller voted in the affirmative to the previously proposed increases.
Johnson’s motion passed by a 3-2 margin.
Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson reported that the police department had a busy month and is currently waiting on a search warrant for the Cruz Thru break-in.
New town finance officer Sandy Lewis gave her report, which included a $109,000 reception of ARP funds for the town. Lewis also advised that the town may benefit from utilizing a free newsletter in the future that would be paid for by advertising. Lewis also suggested to hold off on inputing data on Southern Software until the start of the new fiscal year, in addition to suggesting a workshop to discuss the ARP funds given to the town.
Lewis also received a perceived promotion during the meeting, where Mayor Roberts recommended that Lewis be named as Interim Town Administrator along with continuing to work as finance officer for the time being. The motion accepted the recommendation.
“I’ll do what the town of Newland needs. I’m not going to leave things undone,” Lewis said.
Alderman Lauren Turbyfill once again brought up the events coordinator position, which was rejected in previous meetings. Alderman Kenny Caraway stated again that he believes the events need to be self-supporting.
“I love doing events. Newland is a town of middle-class people who want to enjoy an event every now and then,” Turbyfill noted. “These are low-cost events to begin with.”
Following a period of discussion, Roberts stated, “I do not understand the consternation,” referencing the inaction of the board to make Turbyfill lead the events. Following another round of discussion, Turbyfill was unanimously made the events chair.
A proposed panhandling ordinance was presented to the board and was adopted. The new ordinance essentially offers an enforceable accord for the town of Newland to act upon aggressive panhandlers in the town.
Jessica Buchanan was sworn-in as the new town clerk of Newland after the departure of previous clerk Tammy Gardner. Buchanan has taken over all clerk responsibilities and will take a notary class to further solidify the position.
