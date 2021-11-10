NEWLAND – Newland Elementary held its annual Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 5, at Newland Elementary School, which featured inflatables, food, bingo, games and other fun-filled activities for the family. The inflatables and games intended to raise money for teachers, supplies, PTO and the school, where the food and bingo raised money separately for the fifth-grade class field trip to Charleston, SC.
The highlight of the evening were two self-described games which offered slamming whipped cream pies into a teacher’s face and duct taping another teacher to a wall, all for the sake of raising money for the school.
Hannah Rhodes, Newland Elementary teacher for exceptional children, received more than 30 whipped cream pies to the face with her head sticking out of a cardboard cutout. Instead of apples and rotten vegetables designed to humiliate as in the Middle Ages, this was a tale of a teacher volunteering in order to raise money and provide authentic, unabridged fun for the students of the school.
A truly unique endeavor, Rhodes said of the pie face event, “At least it is not shaving cream. I can eat this.” When asked if she traditionally volunteered for the station, Rhodes joked, “Well, I didn’t volunteer. I was volun-told.”
The folk hero teacher for exceptional children was the recipient of more than 20 cans of whipped cream, four large containers of whipped topping and a pair of extra regular containers of whipped topping, for good measure.
Students of the school displayed pure joy while taking part in an event very few school children will ever be able to perform.
“I got anxious without my vision,” said Rhodes, with pie topping drenched throughout her hair, face and shoulders.
Unprepared for the sheer volume of pies, the station lacked the appropriate amount of towels and napkins. An amazing feat for any person and a spectacular viewing experience, Rhodes said poetically of future pie-throwing endeavors, “It’s been a blast. It will be my first... and my last.”
While one teacher was being toppled by whipped topping, another instructor, PE teacher Mike Jackson, was being duct taped to the walls of the school by participatory students and guests. Jackson stood on a milk crate while students utilized tickets to attach strips of tape across the educator’s body. Jackson pleaded amongst potential tapers, “Try to keep it away from my knees.”
The picture-perfect vision of affixing a teacher to the school’s walls was the living embodiment of jubilee for students ripping the tape. The idea was that if enough tickets and subsequent money was raised, then the milk crate Jackson was standing upon would be removed, and he would be adhered to the wall only with the hard efforts of taping students. With reference to restrictions on the taping, Jackson stated hesitantly, “I was told it was from the shoulders down.”
While amazing feats of fortitude and bravery were being performed in the halls, kids were also enjoying the numerous inflatable fun houses the school had provided for the event. Included were all sorts of slides, basketball, jungle gyms and gladiator-style inflatable fun. Children were aplenty, jovially jumping and running throughout the eight-plus bounce houses with parents watching from the sidelines. One parent, Sara Gardner, and son, Zeb Banner, shared that they even went home and came back, because the child was having so much fun at the event. Volunteers from Avery High School’s Beta and Key Club manned the inflatable stations and received service hours for their devotion of time.
The gymnasium of Newland Elementary featured the bingo hall and food tables for guests to participate in for the fifth-grade field trip. Bingo players were offered various money increments to play for, depending on the bingo card.
Food lines remained busy throughout the evening serving a variety of different cuisines. Included was pizza, barbecue, nachos, popcorn, baked goods, various sandwiches, and more than 100 homemade tamales by a parent of a student.
“We love having our parents in the building,” NES Principal Principal Monet Samuelson said of the fruitful event. “We are craving to have interactions with students and parents.”
Samuelson added that the event is something of a tradition and they were not able to host it last year.
“It makes me feel encouraged to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, closer to something normal. I live to see families together having fun, having fun in our community,” said Samuelson, “We are a community school.”
A genuinely fun outing hosted by Newland Elementary during challenging times was met with great success.
“I want to give a shout out to the volunteers from the middle school and high school,” Samuelson concluded. The function was a community event with community results.
