NEWLAND – Newland Board of Alderman held a busy monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Town Hall at Newland Town Hall. During the meeting, town attorney Joe Seegers was voted by the board to be relieved of his position by a 4-1 vote, followed shortly thereafter with the hiring of Dan Grindstaff as new town attorney by unanimous vote.
Additionally during the meeting, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts presented a plaque to former Newland mayor of 16 years, Valerie Jaynes, in which daughter and Alderman Lauren Turbyfill accepted on her behalf. Roberts purchased the plaque of his own accord, mentioning that, “Sixteen years is absolutely impressive.”
The board discussed a complaint notification filed by a resident regarding a panhandler frequently seen near the Ingles shopping location. The board agreed that it would look into the current town ordinances related to panhandling and decided to table further action until more information is brought forward.
Newland Police Department Chief Byron Clawson presented his monthly police report to the board, in which he described a busy month for the department with a multitude of various calls and enforcements for the town. Mayor Roberts expressed strong sentiment about his desire to see the town add another officer to the force. Roberts asked Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish if the appropriate funds were available, to which Gerrish replied in the affirmative.
Newland Police Department has consistently been saturated will calls due in part to the transient nature of the location of Newland. People from around the region pass through the town at a higher clip than other areas.
“Government drags its feet. How can we speed this up?” Roberts said of the need for additional town law enforcement. “We have been down a man for a while. Let’s ramp this up and get ready for summer.”
Alderman Jamey Johnson offered his sentiments on the issue.
“I need to see the money in the budget,” Johnson noted. “My stance won’t change until the end of the budget year,” which ends June 30, 2022, to which Roberts replied, “I’m going to be a stickler about this. I would also like us to fix their pay. I’m not going to apologize for moving things forward and getting things where they need to be.”
It was noted that there exists a potential for the department to apply for particular policing grants that would help fund an additional offer. Clawson, a notable grant writer, offered his support to this inquiry.
The maintenance department in its report to the board stated that the valve has been repaired near the Three Nails Hardware location at a lower cost than expected. Currently there are no existing water leaks in the town, according to staff.
In additional news, the maintenance department was able to sell one of the town trucks which was no longer being utilized. A motion was made to utilize the funds secured from the truck sale and put it toward the needed flooring and plumbing at the new maintenance building, which passed by a 3-2 margin.
The town maintenance department, also down an employee, is still trying to fill the vacant position. The position status has remained unchanged, as staff speculates the opening is at least in part due to the wages being offered for the position. Due to the lack of labor, it was noted that maintenance is falling behind in some areas, especially in areas of mowing and snow removal. A motion was subsequently made to possibly contract out bids for the mowing and/or snow removal to a third party, a motion which passed by a 4-1 vote.
Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish in his report stated that he is still going through a substantial amount of the town’s previous logs. Also in administration news, data reports are going into a new program and financial cleanup is still in progress for the next audit report.
Unanimous approval of a bicycle helmet initiative by NCDOT was passed in which the Town of Newland may be able to receive anywhere between 25 and 100 bicycle helmets at no cost.
“The kids would benefit greatly from this,” Alderman Christie Hughes remarked.
In an attempt to secure the previously used band for the Fourth of July event in Newland later this year, Alderman Lauren Turbyfill inquired about a motion for her to seek out the entertainment for the event. Turbyfill has served as the events coordinator for the board and has operated as the lead planner for events in Newland. A motion placed failed due to a lack of a second.
“Events need to be looked at. We need to see if these events are self supporting,” Alderman Kenny Caraway said, to which Mayor Roberts stated, “We shouldn’t be putting road blocks in front of Lauren.”
Turbyfill walked out of the meeting after the failure to secure support for the current events coordination position for the town, sharing the following comment with The AJT following the meeting: “It was very hurtful. I do it voluntarily. It is my heart and soul. I wanted to put the effort towards it and have been amazed by the positive feedback (of events). I just wanted to make sure about the bid process; band, fireworks and vendors. I wanted to cover my bases, (and) it’s frustrating.”
During the meeting Aldermen Johnson, Caraway and Hughes shared concern regarding the cost, budget and accountability of the events process.
“Can’t we give Lauren permission (for events) to move forward with accountability?” Alderman Gail Haller said, while Town Attorney Grindstaff stated, “This is a case where no one is actually wrong. She needs the authority. It may be something for a workshop.”
The board continued to discuss the current budget, expressing concern regarding oversight and knowledge of the figures considered.
“We do not know what is coming in,” Johnson explained. “Until we know what is coming in, we need to keep a certain amount in there,” sparking Roberts to respond, “So everything comes to a grinding halt until July?... She (Turbyfill) wasn’t asking for free reins, just that she could hire the same band. The next board meeting this will be resolved.”
The board concluded its meeting by discussing the possibility of an investigation into the previous purchasing of new carpets by a former part-time employee. The board discussed potentially involving NPD or the District Attorney’s office. Grindstaff noted that without any personal gain by the previous employee who ordered the carpet, it may or may not behoove the board to pursue.
Newland Board of Aldermen will hold its next scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Newland Town Hall.
