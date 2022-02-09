NEWLAND – The Town of Newland held its monthly Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Gerald McKinney, representative of the Mountain Top Community, held a presentation as an addition to the agenda. McKinney brought up the prospective satellite annexation of a particular 5.66-acre property located across from Mountain Glen Golf Course. McKinney spoke of a town opportunity to include the property inside the town limits, in which a potential mixed use zoning location could be installed.
A suitor for the property is interested in erecting a multi-family housing unit that would sit on roughly two to three acres. Conceptually the remaining acreage would be allotted for something like an inn, hotel, dining and retail shops, or some combination of them all.
“This may be a helpful thing for everybody. It would look good and generate money,” McKinney stated.
The potential development would require Newland town infrastructure such as water and sewer hookup, along with annexation to the town. For Newland, satellite annexations require a location within three miles of town limits and that it be closer to Newland than Elk Park for the specific property. The location meets both requirements.
McKinney noted that it could also utilize a special assessment option and the move “would be a big increase to the tax base.”
The current property only has one owner and would require only one signature, whereas the other portion of the subdivision lots would require unanimous approval from all the other owners.
Questions of cost, affordability, special assessments and infrastructure loom, however the proposal provides potential for additional family housing in Newland and possible positive economic implications.
“Let’s get the ball rolling,” Newland Mayor Derek Roberts stated in response to doing more research and reaching out to the invested individuals.
The Board of Alderman held an extended closed session during the meeting which resulted in a few specific actions. Returning to open session, the board appointed Sandy Lewis as the new full-time finance officer of the town and also passed a motion to appoint Jessica Buchanan as the future town clerk on a probationary period.
Alderman Lauren Turbyfill then made a motion to enact new payroll which would increase hourly and salary wages for town employees for the sake of, “increasing employee morale and showing the employees what they are worth to us and the town.” This motion was voted down on a 3-2 margin.
Newland Police Department Chief Byron Clawson gave his monthly update at the meeting, stating that it was another busy month for NPD.
“The most notable event was the snow,” said Clawson. “The police department stayed very busy helping with motorists, checking on the elderly and helping people any way they could.”
Clawson reported that he has also applied for a new equipment grant for next year’s budget, which would give NPD more than $19,000 for new police equipment. If the grant is awarded it would bring NPD to a grant total of around $97,000 in total grant funds.
Town Attorney Dan Grindstaff has reviewed multiple ordinances from other towns in response to the panhandling topic brought up at the town’s last meeting. Grindstaff stated that the proposed ordinance for Newland would be similar to that of Hickory, NC, which “shows intent of the board to remove panhandling completely.”
The ordinance, if approved, would act as a local code for disallowing solicitation, peddling and panhandling. Alderman Lauren Turbyfill inquired about the future ordinance with respect to charitable and government organizations like the Shriners or the local fire department boot drives. Although these organizations generally ask permission first, it may be written into the code that it does not include charitable groups.
Colby Benfield, in his final official town meeting, gave the public works report which featured no major water leaks despite the overwhelming snow and it being the traditional season for water line breaks.
“Thank you for everything you have done,” Roberts said. “I would love to be able to bring you back.” Roberts also noted that he would like to provide Benfield with a plaque at the next meeting for his dedicated service to the town with the public works department.
Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish presented both the finance officer report and the administrator report, where he explained that there are questions and answers still to be decided on whether the Town of Newland keeps the tag office located in town hall. The tag office has generated net revenue of $12,000 in the last six months, $40,000 in total revenue and $28,000 in total expenses.
Gerrish also included that currently the town has $900,000 in positive revenue over the last six months versus that of a yearly budget of $1.3 million.
“We are in a really good position moving forward,” Gerrish explained.
The Town of Newland will be busy before the next town hall meeting in March, as it seeks to fill vacancies, add on and train new employees, employ software training and enter into budget decisions.
