NEWLAND – A new therapeutic massage facility has opened in Newland, with a ribbon cutting held on April 1. Alpha Massage, with operators Kayla Daniels and Susie Lewis, officially opened on Monday, March 28, near the Montezuma community.
Alpha Massage offers an array of different massages and treatments coinciding with alternative treatment methodology.
“We want to educate our area about alternative ways to deal with mental health and physical pain,” Daniels stated.
Both Daniels and Lewis are from Avery County and wish to offer their community a way to help themselves and improve themselves. Alpha Massage does not utilize traditional rates and will consistently offer specials, usually month to month, to enhance the economical means of alternative therapy.
“We want to give back to the community and keep prices affordable,” said Daniels.
Some of the options for therapy include salt scrubs, prenatal therapy, couples, hot stones while specializing in Swedish and deep tissue varieties. The newly occupied and renovated building has two therapy treatment rooms to serve any and all members of the community.
“This is our town. This is how we give back,” said Daniels.
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce gladly welcomed Alpha Massage to the organization with hopes to see prosperity for the small business.
Alpha Massage can be reached at (828) 783-1400 (call or text) and alphamassagetherapy2021@gmail.com.
