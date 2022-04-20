BANNER ELK – A new competitive youth soccer club has established itself in Banner Elk, supporting ages all the way from 3 to 19.
Club creator Chad Morgan explained why he began the club.
“After coaching soccer in Avery County for seven years, I realized my son needed a more competitive environment for him to develop his skills, but my only option was to drive to Boone four days a week for his practices and games,” Morgan said. “After doing that for a season I had the idea to open my own soccer club in Banner Elk that would provide a lower-cost option for parents that didn’t want to drive to Boone four days a week.”
The North Carolina RUSH Mountains Soccer Club was formed in 2022 to provide a lower-cost alternative to competitive soccer in the High Country.
“We are an entirely volunteer-based organization, down to our coaches and team moms/dads. Our club is comprised of several Recreation, Classic, and Academy teams,” Morgan added. “Our club consists of volunteer coaches dedicated to providing quality, competitive youth soccer, at a reasonable cost. The cost to individual participants in our North Carolina RUSH Mountain Soccer Club will be approximately 50% less than other soccer clubs in the region.”
Currently, the Rush Soccer Club in Banner Elk utilizes Lees-McRae College’s soccer field and provides a competitive and developmental approach to youth soccer compared to other standard recreation leagues.
“It is a player-centric club, working on technical development and skills as individual players,” Morgan said of the competitive nature of the club. “I want to be able to give the kids opportunities to be seen by college coaches.”
Morgan started the club with ages 3 to 10 and is now looking to recruit older players in the 11 to 19 range. Interested players and parents can sign up at https://northcarolinarush.com/Mountains/. Official tryouts are being held May 11 to 19. With a goal to get players to participate at the collegiate level, Rush Soccer offers the closest and most competitive environment for enthusiasts of the sport.
