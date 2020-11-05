Nedra Sue Vance of the Plumtree Community passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was born December 10, 1952 in Canton, Ohio and was raised in Minneapolis, N.C. She was a member of the first graduation class from Avery County High School. After a brief job as a security officer, she became passionate about pursuing a career as a police officer and served the Village of Sugar Mountain for 17 years retiring from there.
Following retirement, Nedra worked for security at Linville Ridge Country Club and served as a reserve officer for the Town of Beech Mountain. Nedra was a lifelong member of Minneapolis United Methodist Church where she married the love of her life, David Charles Vance, Sr in 1991 Nedra loved shopping, yard sales, traveling, the beach, raising flowers, summertime, and her pool, but she loved her family most of all, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Hope Nedra Burleson and Clyde Teaster; her parents, Nancy Joan Teaster and Walter Lee Vance; a beloved brother, Paul Robert Vance along with sister-in-law Cindy Vance and sister-in-law, Shirl Sparks Vance. She is survived by her husband, David of 29 years of the home; brothers, David Lee Vance (Trina) of the Minneapolis Community and Cecil Vance of the Frank Community; daughters, Traci Grindstaff Stines (Kris) of the Plumtree community and Paula Grindstaff Callahan (Justin Harmon) of Newland; step-children Michelle Vance Scott (DeLee) of the Ingalls community, David Charles Vance, Jr. (Scott Griffin) of Carolina Beach, NC and Lochlin Todd Vance, Sr. of the Spear community; Grandchildren Lochlin Todd Vance, Jr.(Emily) of Bristol, TN, Natasha Stines Benfield (Josh) of Newland, Zebulon Gage Vance of Denver, NC, Timothy Lane Tolley of the home, Zoe Malisse Vance of Old Fort, NC, Evelyn Grace Scott of the Ingalls community, Alexis Shiann-Brooke Stines of the Plumtree community, Baylee Danielle Effler of Old Fort, NC and John Robert Callahan of the Plumtree community; great grandchildren Gracelynn Alliandra Rose and Aiden Lochlin Vance, both of Bristol, TN. Pallbearers Josh Benfield, Justin Harmon, Fred Shrader and DeLee Scott, Kris Stines and, Timothy Tolley. Reserve Pallbearers Nicolais and Jacob Rupard. Pastors serving the Family are John F. Howard, III from Pine Grove United Methodist and Timothy Rupard from Temple Baptist Church.,
Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7PM at the Grandfather Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5PM. Graveside service and Interment will be Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 10AM at Yellow Mountain Cemetery in the Plumtree community. The family request that all who wish to attend the visitation and services wear mask and practice social distancing. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street # 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Words of Comfort and Memories my be shared with the Vance family by visiting our website at rsfh.net The care of Nedra and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland (828) 733-2121
