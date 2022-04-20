NEWLAND – The Avery County branch of NC Cooperative Extension held its Report to the People event on Thursday, April 4, at the Heritage Park Community Center. The Extension Service provides research-based education that advances agriculture, the environment, human health and well-being for youth and communities in Avery County.
The report featured updates and accomplishments for local food and fruit production, livestock programs, expanded food and nutrition education program (EFNEP), 4-H youth development along with general information regarding the Cooperative Extension.
County Extension Director Jerry Moody stated that the Report to the People is, “Our chance to demonstrate our programs, their impacts and how it benefits the community.” Moody noted that agriculture is significant to overall growth and development in Avery County, and the Extension Office will help whoever needs assistance.
“When you call on us, you call on all of us,” Moody added, speaking in reference to how the Extension Office works in unison to provide the most thorough education and service to any and all members of the community.
Moody illustrated that the department has collected more than 23 tons of unwanted pesticides since 1997 and that 11,500 citizens have used the Heritage Park Community Center since its inception, not including Covid-related uses.
“We cannot thank the Commissioners enough (for the funding,) and look forward to more events,” Moody explained. “We do our best to be good stewards with our funding.”
Program Assistant for the EFNEP program Melanie Cashion noted that the service works with limited-income families as much as possible and helps educate families on how to stretch their food dollar as much as they can. EFNEP also works in the schools, with Cashion adding that 80 to 90 percent of children and adults improved their food knowledge within the last year. The program utilizes food knowledge to educate residents on the negative impacts of poor food choices, such as exclusively eating fast food.
Bobbie Willard, Extension Agent for the 4-H Youth program, reported that Covid and 2021 presented significant challenges, yet the department was able to be successful and actually grew in stature. Willard revealed that while the Avery program was able to grow, the rest of the state has struggled with the challenges.
Some of the specific programs Willard lauded included the Avery JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) to keep mountain music alive and well, Avery Shooting Sports which are influential for youth in Avery, and the Homesteader Program which teaches kids to be self-sufficient with skills like sewing, cooking, fishing and gardening. Willard added that the vision is to “be a presence in all of the schools.”
On the docket for presentation was also Livestock Extension Agent Michelle South, who explained that the goal of the division is to help producers who raise livestock.
“Producers are who are feeding us, and are the backing of our nutrition,” South explained.
The livestock program also assists with castration, insemination, vaccination and nutrition related items. The youth “Fur and Feathers”’program has grown steadily, however Covid was still a substantial challenge for the department in 2021. South also mentioned the Saddle Club of Avery, which is an equine-related program designed to enrich horse philanthropy and knowledge. The Saddle Club achieved the award of reserve champion for the district and state for the Horse Bowl (equine trivia), along with having multiple members score in the highest bracket for individual scores.
“These youth are going to drive what fills your plate for the future,” South added. “Our name is on the map for the 4-H horse world.”
As part of the FFA service and education for Avery High School, Dewayne Krege added that FFA volunteers were taking part in laying new sod at the Community Center earlier this week.
