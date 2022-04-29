ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Dry and windy conditions have contributed to a wildfire which has consumed more than 90 acres in the Moreland Gap area of Roan Mountain, according to Tennessee Division of Forestry.
As of noon on Friday, April 29, the fire, located just off Highway 19E, was 40 percent contained, as units on scene responding to the fire have included Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, State Forestry and Federal Forestry units.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department also provided mutual aid on Thursday from midday until nightfall with fighting the fire.
"Elk Park was there most of the day yesterday (Thursday, April 28). I don't recall they have been paged out today (April 29), and I think they've kind of got more of a handle on it today than not," Buchanan said.
According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, weather conditions, particularly diminishing winds, are helping firefighters with fighting the fire and setting up lines of containment.
The initial call for service took place at approximately noon on Thursday, April 28, and officials have utilized dozers and helicopters to assist in battling the blaze. Some structures are in fire's path, according to TDF, but lines of containment were established in the overnight hours on Thursday to prevent the fire from reaching the structures.
Mountain Electric Cooperative released a statement in relation to power lines being relocated in the area due to the fire.
"Due to the wildfires in Roan Mountain, Tenn., area, Mountain Electric and TVA have had to remove key power lines from service to assist the US Forest Service and firefighters in their efforts to contain the fire," the statement read. "This change may require an outage for all Roan Mountain customers at midnight on Saturday, April 30, and last for approximately two to three hours. If this outage is required, power will be restored as soon as possible."
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.
