Mildred Huffman, 94, of Ingalls, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her residence.
Mildred was born on January 27, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Massey Lewis and the late Hester Wise.
She was a member of Whites Memorial Baptist Church and loved the outdoors, flowers, working in the yard, canning, and gardening. Mildred attended Crossnore School for Business and worked as a mill worker. Mildred and Lance lived in Ingalls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lance Jerome Huffman; father, Massey Lewis; mother, Hester Cole Wise; brother, Howard Lewis.
Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Sharon (Harold) Watson of Ingalls, NC; two sons, Gary (Norma ) Huffman of Marion, NC, Dale (Mitzie) Huffman of Ingalls, NC; two brothers, James (Nancy) Lewis of Fletcher, NC, Ted (Pat) Lewis of Cleveland, TN; five grandchildren, Gaylen (Jill) Huffman of Marion, NC, Tanya (Randy) Singleton of Newland, NC, Treshella Huffman of Marion, NC, Staci (Shane) Koerber of Ingalls, NC, Marshal (Francesca) Huffman of Old Fort, NC; six great grandchildren.
Services for Mildred Huffman will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the Whites Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Greene and Rev. Roger Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until the service hour at the church on Thursday.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dianna Love and Heather Highman as well as the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Whites Memorial Cemetery Fund in the care of Jeff Vance at 100 White Lane, Newland, NC 28657
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Huffman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.