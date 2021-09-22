CROSSNORE – The 10th annual Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit took place on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, at the Crossnore First Baptist Church Family Center. The yearly event, which offers benevolent donations to families and people in need, provides neighborly support to different individuals each year.
This year’s installment of the benefit was raising money for Hilly Bynum Shook and Carol Ann Jones-Johnson, respectively. Shook, a custodian for the county offices, has health issues, has been out of work for some time and requires surgery, thus adding to the wages missed. His wife is also having current health issues. Jones-Johnson lost her husband, Justin, unexpectedly last month which has caused hardship for the stay-at-home mother of five. Both of these families were being helped by generous Avery residents at the event to aid in the coverage of bills and expenses.
The benefit’s 10th convocation featured silent auctions, at-the-door donations, live music, food and fellowship. The silent auctions featured a various array of goods, including items such as flower arrangements, power tools, home accent pieces, decorations, duvets, cakes, clocks and even a pack of batteries. The items, all generously provided by community members, represents a portion of the overall charity. The remaining proceeds are accrued from traditional donation collections.
A spirit of partnership and camaraderie was evident at the event, as attendees demonstrated an exorbitant spirit of giving.
“I bid on one of the power tools at the table and I don’t need it,” attendee William Crews said of the auction. “I’ve got every tool I need at home, I probably already have that exact one.”
The event also hosted assorted musical acts that performed at the front of the family center. There were five different groups to take the stage, and each band or singer presented almost an hour-long performance. Bands and artists, in order of appearance, consisted of Alice Young, Second Chance, Sons of the Savior, Church & Boone Boys and Fully Persuaded. The latter finalized the benefit with a four-piece rendition of Christian-influenced acoustic music.
While guests and family were reviewing the auction items and enjoying jubilant tunes, they were also indulging in comfort cuisine provided by community members. The meal was featured filling favorites like meatloaf, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and cornbread, along with other desserts and trimmings.
Tamara Goforth and her children enjoyed some meatloaf and macaroni and cheese.
“The food is delicious, they did a really great job,” the family approved. In reference to the overall benefit, Goforth said that she has come four times to the event, and that Avery residents “always come out to support the community.”
Benefit organizer and spouse to the benefit’s namesake, Teresa Benfield, coordinates the occasion each year and devotes a great deal of time to its arrangement.
“I’m really pleased with it this year and I’m pleased with the Lord. I couldn’t do it without him,” Benfield said.
Benfield added her reasoning for the time and effort she and other loved ones pour into the event.
“My husband loved to help people, and I’m happy to keep his memory alive,” Benfield explained.
According to Benfield, all the food is individually prepared, the auction items are all donated and she sets up all of the tables and chairs with the help of her daughter. The kindness of the community becomes very apparent at the benefit.
“The community is great with helping and I thank everyone who helped,” Benfield explained.
For 10 years the benefit has helped new people every year, and Benfield shared about the process of whom is chosen for assistance.
“I ask around if people have needs and I pray on it. The Lord shows me who I need to help,” Benfield said. “I love doing it, I love helping people. All of my family helps. It is a good time, good fellowship, and means a lot to me and memory of my husband. Most of all I give glory to God. I thank everyone that helped and all the support, and most of all our Lord and Savior, I can’t thank him enough.”
The annual benefit is proof positive of how a strong family unit can make a difference when working together with the community for a notable and charitable cause.
