NEWLAND – Two Avery residents have taken it upon themselves to provide aid to the nation of Ukraine in whatever form they can.
Brenda Kay Melton and Kenny Melton, longtime operators of a fabric and craft shop in Newland, have begun selling Ukrainian blue and yellow colored bows while donating all the proceeds to Samaritan’s Purse, which is sent directly to struggling citizens during its conflict with Russia.
Brenda Kay, who has run the shop for 31 years, makes each nationally colored bow by hand in the hope of offering the most support possible to the nation. The mother-and-son combo sell small bows for $3 each, large bows for $5 each, and specialty wreaths for $25. The wreaths in particular feature the classic bows along with presentational dressings and sunflowers, which is the national flower of Ukraine.
The duo started the project on the second week of March and have raised close to $100 for the cause.
“We have been seeing what is going on and wanted to help them out if we could,” said Brenda.
Kenny added, “We’ve been praying about it, and I said ‘Mom, we have to do something.’”
The shop offers Christmas bows in the winter, American flag bows for Independence Day, and naturally made the progression toward the national humanitarian effort in Eastern Europe. When asked what the end goal would be, Kenny replied, “We want to sell as many as possible. We will keep doing it until the conflict is over with. I’d like to see one on every door and tree.”
The shop generally sells quilt fabrics, flowers and various craft-related items, and specifically ordered the precise Ukrainian-colored ribbons to initiate the project. Staying topical and flowing with the news, Brenda and Kenny made more than 1,000 masks during the first year of the Covid pandemic and have continued their efforts to help people during uncertain times.
“We can’t get over there to help them, but we can give prayers and raise money,” Kenny elaborated, “We are going to do our part.”
Kenny also continuously participates in multiple toy drives for children beginning in October, while Brenda will pray for anyone who comes by the shop.
Brenda and Kenny, along with the bows and wreaths, can be found at Brenda Kay’s behind “The Dive In” pool in Newland. The small shop is hard to miss with the rebuilt blue train engine restored by Brenda’s late husband in the front of the building.
“We want people to show support,” said the duo. “It’s to remind folks what the situation is.”
