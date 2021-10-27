NEWLAND – Municipal elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, all around Avery County, and one of the few contested elections is in Newland for town mayor.
Most council positions around the county are unopposed races this cycle, whereas in Newland the mayoral race is a contest between incumbent Valerie Jaynes and challenger Derek Roberts. Both candidates have personal experience in different sectors of public development and offer their own merits.
The Town of Newland, which has a population of 686 people according to 2020 US Census Bureau statistics, will be heading to the polls next week with the mindset to either stay the course or change direction.
With respect to duties and particulars, the mayor and town aldermen make policy decisions in accordance with procedures and responsibilities set out in North Carolina state law. The mayor of Newland presides over the Board of Aldermen meetings and operates as a leadership position for the town. The mayor is elected every four years, as are the other members of the Board of Aldermen. Terms are staggered so that seats are filled by elections every two years. Town elections for mayor and aldermen are non-partisan and at large (no wards or districts are designated) and are held in November of odd-numbered years.
The incumbent Jaynes has been serving as Newland mayor with 16 years of experience. She previously worked for Mountain Electric Cooperative for more than 30 years and as secretary for the Newland Fire Department for 22 years, which ran concurrently with other positions. Jaynes has been an Avery County resident for 54 years.
“I know the people here and I know the community well,” Jaynes said.
Jaynes cited her experience at the position and her knowledge of the community as a strength for continuing her duties as the current mayor.
“I do it because I love the town,” Jaynes added.
As an official for Newland, she has worked on numerous committees and councils, specifically with a leadership role as chairwoman of the executive board in the High Country Council of Government which works together with several other counties in the High Country region. This governmental organization has worked on numerous projects and with other programs, including Workforce Development, Council on Aging, and she recently worked on the new water system GIS grant program.
“I really enjoy being on the High Country Council of Governments,” Jaynes said. “I’ve met a lot of good people and learned a great deal.”
In regard to the challenges that have faced Newland over the last few years, Jaynes cited Covid as a significant hurdle that required work and dedication.
“We’ve stayed together in Newland and worked through this difficult time. We persevered,” Jaynes said.
While other small towns throughout the country have faced difficulty throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, Newland has stayed the course and has powered through. Other challenges Jaynes cited while maintaining her elected office has been not having a town administrator in person, with other positions in town hall having to be filled recently as well.
With respect to attempting manageable growth Jaynes said, “I would love to see the town grow,” citing a lack of available space as a challenge the town is working through.
Jaynes, while in office for 16 years, continuously updates her goals for the town.
“I want to continue to update ordinances, and more town participation would always help and be welcomed,” Jaynes explained.
Jaynes shared that she has strived for success in Newland, wearing a multitude of hats within town hall. Jaynes referenced experience in multiple areas, working through the bureaucracy, political environment and long-term struggles of a small town. A public office veteran, Jaynes has maintained leadership capabilities within Newland and also volunteers time for other efforts for the sake of the town.
Jaynes continuously noted her passion for the town and that her favorite aspect of Newland is “the friendliness of the people.” This election marks the first in her tenure that Jaynes has faced opposition, and she hopes to continue her position into the future.
“I love the unique hometown element of Newland. I appreciate all of the Newland residents’ continued support,” Jaynes added. “I care about the town and have the best interest of the citizens at heart.”
The challenger in the upcoming mayoral election, Derek Roberts, is a local business owner in Avery County running two businesses, the first being Appalachian Seal Coating and Striping, a medium-sized business that runs jobs all throughout the Southeast and has landed large commercial contracts with Walgreens and Wendy’s. His other business, Caretaker Property Services, provides maintenance, mainly working with commercial businesses.
Roberts not only is indicative of the entrepreneurial spirit, but also was a longtime deputy sheriff, serving for more than 12 years after serving his country for four years in the United States Army. Roberts shared his support and appreciation for the men and women currently serving in the armed forces.
Roberts cited numerous goals he wishes to accomplish if elected to the position, one of which is improving the communication between town leadership and its residents.
“The mayor should be readily available to all citizens. As mayor, I will have a public cell phone number provided. I will be the most accessible mayor ever,” Roberts explained.
Roberts also shared concern over what he perceives as a lack of communication between officials and the public.
“We should be reaching out to our people. There is no reason the town should not make proactive phone calls,” Roberts added.
Among his plans if elected, Roberts wishes to institute a voluntary contact phone registry for citizens.
“The recent water boil advisory is a great example. We never received a text or an email. With all the social media and phone access, we should have communication with the citizens if there’s an issue or maintenance with water or gas, etc.,” Roberts explained.
Another strongly supported goal by Roberts is the ability to market the town.
“We are the highest county east of the Mississippi, and we should be capitalizing on that,” he said.
Roberts also looks to support getting additional families to Newland through opportunities and public events, as well as voiced his support for housing for veterans and their families.
“We need to support our older community members and need to bring in younger people,” Roberts noted. “I want to push forward with festivals and community events here in Newland. There is no reason the Town of Newland cannot have more festivals to help the town. We should try to compete with the events of Banner Elk and Blowing Rock.”
Among areas of concern voiced by the mayoral hopeful is improving the aesthetics of the town.
“We should have fall banners during the season and Christmas banners in the winter. We need to sell the town,” Roberts noted.
Roberts also revealed that he wants to stress the importance of business, housing, events and cleaning up the town.
“I noticed going through Elk Park that there has been a change. Their mayor has helped the town and infrastructure. I can do the same,” he shared.
Town maintenance is another element that Roberts said he will push for, along with eliminating the schism of public participation. “Newland has good people, hard-working people. I’m proud of our town and people. It is a hidden gem,” Roberts said. “The leadership that we need starts at the mayor’s office. We all have different personalities and different backgrounds, but we should have one thing in common: the betterment of our town.”
Roberts considers himself a “cut-and-dry guy” and added that he wishes to get to know all of the residents of Newland, which is possible as a small, closely knit town.
“I have short-term, mid-range, and long-term goals for this town; a goal-oriented focus,” he said.
Municipal elections will be held on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. One-Stop voting currently is taking place through Saturday, Oct. 30, at Avery Board of Elections Office inside the Avery County Courthouse.
