Editor’s Note: This article is the third in a series of profiles of Avery County municipalities, which includes any town with a mayor and elected town board members. This week’s story profiles the Village of Sugar Mountain.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN – The Village of Sugar Mountain, a well-known resort community including Sugar Mountain Ski Resort and Sugar Mountain Golf Course, began as an established gated community in 1969. After becoming an officially incorporated town in 1985, the village has witnessed proliferating expansion along with notable residential and tourism features.
Gunther Jochl became the Mayor of Sugar Mountain in the fall of 2019 and previously served on the council for approximately 20 years. The native Austrian and prominent president of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort brought an expanse of operational experience to the governing body of the village. While stepping into the leadership role at the inception of the Covid outbreak provided for an unprecedented set of challenges, Jochl noted, “We were tasked with dealing with many new regulations and restrictions during Covid, but all went well and we have a great community.”
As the irregularity of Covid wanes for communities, Sugar Mountain still maintains a unique set of obstacles as a preeminent residential, part-time residential and tourist location for Avery County. Infrastructure and road maintenance is a major aspect of Sugar Mountain’s governance, Jochl explained.
“We have seen tremendous growth in the last 40 years. Keeping the roads well maintained and being planned for the future is one of the most important parts,” Jochl said.
Sugar Mountain’s town services such as a well-trained police force, village trash pickup and snow plowing and salting are also a vital component to Jochl’s vision for the town.
“We want people to turn to Sugar Mountain and say ‘I’m home. I’m taken care of,’” said Jochl.
Part of Jochl’s plan on a governing level is to continuously work on town ordinances and update them to fit new businesses. Sugar Mountain has worked hard to maintain a balance of residents and tourists and also a balance of being able to grow but stay a quaint mountain hamlet.
“We do not want to overstretch into industrialization,” Jochl explained.
The mayor also spoke highly of the village board and employees, noting that the town manager and superintendent of the golf course have been absolutely great, as well as complemented an open-minded and efficient town council.
“We are not a town that wants to grab more. We try as hard as we can to keep it as pretty as it is. This is a very special town and I’m really proud of it,” said Jochl, citing beautification and presentation as key functions to the continuous aesthetic improvement of Sugar Mountain and maintaining its attractiveness.
Another unique aspect of the Village of Sugar Mountain is the coordination between the town and the resort. With Sugar Mountain Ski Resort playing a crucial role in the town’s economic development, Jochl noted, “Sugar Mountain is an example of the private sector and municipality working together to makes things right. We are very proud of that.”
Jochl and Sugar Mountain understand the significance of proper preparation when it comes to infrastructure, development and presentation.
“It is very important to look ahead and plan, budgeting, where to allocate funds, keep things well maintained and plan for the future,” he explained.
Expectations of residents also influence the governance of the town, where citizens are given the most amount of services possible without raising taxes. Jochl noted that Sugar Mountain is on the lower end of taxes and on the upper end of services given, revealing that financial soundness is yet another cog in the success of a small municipality.
When asked what he expects from the citizens of the town Jochl responded, “Just have a good time and enjoy Sugar Mountain. This place is special.”
Jochl noted that with regard to the availability of town services and business development, the Sugar Mountain Public Golf Course is a self-supporting entity. Jochl noted that no town funds are utilized for the golf course, which adds yet another dimension of balance between citizens and the ever-operating tourism aspect.
The incorporation of the town almost four decades ago has offered many benefits to residents of the area, which Jochl explained has added more leverage to town services and the totality of maintenance. Before Sugar Mountain became a municipality, the maintaining of roads and other infrastructure elements fell on the property association. In association with the advent of growth and prosperity, Sugar Mountain is a case of multiple components working together in unison.
More recently Sugar Mountain has acquired a substation close to the village limits, which Jochl noted has “made power more available and more dependable,” for residents and visitors alike.
The Village of Sugar Mountain and Sugar Mountain Resort both host numerous events and festivals throughout the year. Not only does the resort hold multiple winter sporting events, but the town also operates a popular Chilling and Grilling on the golf course with music and food, along with the summer Summit Crawl, Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations.
With a focus on planning for the future, prioritizing safety, infrastructure maintenance and generating services, both Jochl and the Village of Sugar Mountain hope to continue its progressive 40 years of growth.
