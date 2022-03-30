Editor’s Note: This article is the sixth in a series of profiles of Avery County municipalities, which includes any town with a mayor and elected town board members. This week’s story profiles the town of Newland.
NEWLAND – Newland Mayor Derek Roberts, elected in November of 2021, takes his mayoral approach by way of town visions and numerous career experiences. Roberts, an entrepreneur, Army veteran and former law enforcement personnel, has acclimated himself to the community leader position through introspective town ideas and board virulence.
Though seemingly new to the presiding role Roberts notes that “one of Newland’s greatest accomplishments is getting our town employees higher and comparable wages.” With two payroll studies performed, Roberts adds, “Clearly we had to pay our employees more, even if I had to keep hammering the issue.”
Newland has also recently fully staffed the tag office in town hall, as well as filled multiple important vacant positions and has almost finalized a new maintenance building.
“We are still looking for a public utilities director and are actively searching for a finance officer,” Roberts added.
Town infrastructure has been a focal point for Roberts and the town board, especially when considering that the town is a frequent traveling point for county residents and a major transient location for individuals traversing the area.
“A lot of people come through here. We need to maintain our infrastructure and take advantage of the people passing through,” Roberts added.
The town has also recently issued a new panhandling ordinance, and continues to undertake in-town projects for functionality and town enhancement.
“Since I’m a neophyte to politics, I see now why regular residents do not like the functions of government,” Roberts shared. “I see how it’s inept, how it’s poorly managed and deficient. Government likes to drag its feet, and I try to do what I can to expedite the process.”
The town, as the county seat, boasts the hub of Avery’s government, from the courthouse and county jail to the county administration offices. As far as town governance goes, Roberts noted that cooperation between officials at all levels plays a vital role in a county, and a town’s, success.
“I come from the private business sector where you have to be efficient. There is no other option, and that is not how government works,” Roberts said. “At the end of the day, I want to work with this board. We have one goal in mind: to make Newland the best town possible.”
Although Newland is in many ways like the quintessential rural community, the town still has struggles shared by other municipalities, such as housing and attracting business and jobs to the area.
“We are also working on bringing affordable workforce housing to Newland. It’s a true area of necessity,” Roberts admitted.
Struggles amongst leadership has been reported in recent weeks and months, and the mayor expressed commitment to fostering cooperation for the benefit of the town’s citizens.
“I’m working to eradicate the petty grudges and the loss of good employees,” Roberts explained. “If I have to cut against the grain I will, to get things straightened out.”
In reference to the vision and goals of Newland, one of the areas of importance is events and festivals. Led by Newland events coordinator and town alderman Lauren Turbyfill, the town is constantly working on methods to bring vendors, visitors and residents to central town locations and events.
“We want to have the biggest Fourth of July event in the county, and we are actively looking for areas to feature our vibrant Christmas tree industry,” Roberts said.
Newland town leaders are also seeking to both establish and strengthen local partnerships to broaden the appeal of the town for locals and visitors alike, with Roberts sharing a glimpse of some of his vision for the town.
“I am excited to work with Meadowbrook RV Park and establish another medium for events, festivals and visitors. I am also looking to expand the town amphitheatre,” the mayor noted. “I would love to get a dog park, skate park or a basketball court. Younger generations are vital to our town. The youth in Newland have little to do. These are lower cost, low maintenance options to improve our livability.”
Roberts and Newland officials are excited to see new businesses in the town. Facilities such as the recently added Bojangles restaurant and O’Reilly’s auto parts store have been a welcomed presence.
“We are excited about Nathan Gittner revitalizing the Shady Lawn, and we anticipate change with the old Lowes Food building,” Roberts explained.
Roberts has taken notice and complimented the enhancements of other municipal towns, such as Elk Park.
“There is no reason Elk Park should be looking better than Newland, but I give big kudos to Mayor Boone for cleaning up his town,” Roberts said. “I want to embrace festivities and rejuvenate our look. Why can’t we be a cute quaint town that people want to visit?”
With an eye toward progressing the town in the months and years to come, Roberts hopes that Newland will not only attract commerce and prosperity to the town, but an enhanced way of life that residents can take pride in.
“We want folks to want to come to Newland. It’s not just a place to visit relatives in jail,” Roberts confided. “We are the county seat and we have a lot to offer. We want to see that through.”
