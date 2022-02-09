Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a series of profiles of Avery County municipalities, which includes any town with a mayor and elected town board members. This week’s story profiles the town of Crossnore.
CROSSNORE – The town of Crossnore fits the description of the quintessential American small town, according to Mayor Eddie Yarber. The authentically small municipal area may not encompass a large swath of populace or commerce, yet it holds true to its 19th century history and the inherent value of Crossnore Communities for Children.
Yarber has served as the mayor of Crossnore for four years and has witnessed the challenges of serving a small community through two years of Covid. Yarber noted that the position of mayor is, “very demanding and stressful,” and that “these are trying times to keep pushing forward.”
Yarber, who has worked as a correctional officer for 15 years and maintenance tradesman of correctional facilities for 14 years, has a prolonged history with Crossnore. Yarber spoke about the town in years past and how it would only get 5 to 10 cars passing through a day.
“It is busier now. I would not trade it for any other place,” Yarber said. “The people are so great here, I can’t even describe it.”
The previous longstanding mayor talked him into being on the board, which led to his eventual election as mayor. Starting new infrastructure has been the leading goal for Yarber and the board in the years moving forward.
One of the most significant accomplishments of Yarber, the board and Crossnore as a whole has been the recent approval of grant funding for the town through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
“We are in the middle of a grant for a new well, potable water and to upgrade the sewer lines,” said Yarber.
Infrastructure grants and enhancements act as a substantial improvement for both individuals, businesses and organizations of Crossnore.
In regard to the grant completion Yarber stated, “It is a great help because it is just so costly. We are plugging right along. We’re grateful to get the grant finalized and move forward.”
The importance of the water and sewer upgrades is even more critical because of the town’s responsibility to supply the infrastructure to Crossnore’s school system and churches, Yarber explained.
Yarber describes Crossnore as “self contained” and is always a challenge to keep up with roads and maintenance with smaller access to tax funds and tax exempt services, thus the grants and grant writing operations of the town become more vital.
“The procedure of getting a grant is very time consuming. It’s continuous, but well worth it,” Yarber explained. “All of Crossnore is very valuable. All of our churches from the smallest to the largest. Everyone is important, and the Crossnore School is an icon.”
With respect to the long-term and short-term goals of Crossnore, Yarber cast a vision for the town.
“We want to keep Crossnore a compassionate and loving community, (and) bring forward the stabilization of potable water and the sewer plant,” he noted.
Stabilizing the infrastructure can be a daunting task, but Yarber notes that the community supports its own. Even with a recent bad water leak in town, he was amazed at the encouragement of the residents.
“It took a day and a half. We isolated the leak and had water restrictions,” Yarber said. “The people of Crossnore showed compassion. We didn’t receive one bad call.”
Crossnore has also been the recipient of new cell tower service just outside of town limits within the last year, once again improving the encompassing infrastructure of the small region. The low-profile cell tower was initially disliked by residents upon its installment, but Yarber states, “People love the tower now. For work and for family, it’s an improvement to the town.”
Lack of land and low tax revenue make growth for the town more difficult, but the businesses that exist are doing exceedingly well. Yarber revealed that new businesses such as retail and an eatery may open in the future. As mayor, Yarber also feels strongly about keeping Crossnore a dry town, a reflection on the community and its residents.
“We have an excellent board,” said Yarber. “They talk to their neighbors. We have a good variety of members from all different walks of life, and we work well together. I love Crossnore. This is the place to be. People are great and they want to be here. Locals have grown the town, people that are raised here, lived here and have ties here. They are invested in the community.”
Yarber describes the town as a “close-knit community,” one that looks out for each other and works together with great town involvement, as evidenced by the annual Fourth of July celebration held downtown that fills the hamlet with throngs of people each Independence Day.
With its iconic school system, churches and local businesses Crossnore will look to develop further as a resident-focused community, but as Yarber states, “Everyone is welcome in Crossnore.”
