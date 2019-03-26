A planned power outage for Mountain Electric Cooperative members scheduled to have occurred last fall, then rescheduled and postponed a second time in November, has now been rescheduled for the night of Saturday, April 13, according to a news release from Mountain Electric Cooperative.
"A power outage is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, April 13, 2019. The outage will impact 14,500 customers over much of Avery County, including the following communities: Newland, Cranberry, Minneapolis, Banner Elk, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge and Linville Falls," according to the release.
According to the release, the outage is planned in order to "replace and/or repair TVA/MEC high-voltage equipment at the Cranberry Substation."
The process is scheduled to be completed and power restored by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 14, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.