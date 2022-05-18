LINVILLE — What do murder, mayhem, and wine have in common? Attendees at the 5th Annual Murder Mystery Evening at Linville Falls Winery found out on Thursday, May 12, during a side-splitting improvisation performance that was a fundraiser for scholarships at Mayland Community College.
The murder mystery was performed by the award-winning drama department from Mountain Heritage High School and involved heavy audience participation. The performance, entitled “Pageant of the States,” involved contestants being interviewed on a pre-pageant television show. Instead of your typical beauty pageant, these contestants represented different states of mind, such as the state of tranquility and the state of control. The host quickly loses control of the interviews after the contestants began interacting with each other and, throughout the show, two contestants were mysteriously murdered. Detectives are brought in and the audience helps determine “whodunnit.”
In addition to the performance, a three-course meal was served by Cut and Cured, and wine was provided to attendees by Linville Falls Winery.
According to Margaret Earley-Thiele, Mayland Community College Foundation Executive Director, this year’s event brought in a record amount of money for scholarships. Two full scholarships were funded for students attending Mayland next fall through ticket sales, donations and sponsorships.
The grand sponsor of the event was Linville Falls Winery. Scholarships are an important part of the support that the MCCF provides to Mayland students, as eighty percent of students require some level of financial assistance to attend school. For the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, MCCF has awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.