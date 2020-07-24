Marvin Kenneth Harris, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his Summer residence in Beech Mountain, N.C.
He was born on October 30, 1937 in Unicoi County, Tennessee, a son of the late John Henry Harris and the late Grace Miller Harris.
Marvin leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Joan Cook Harris of Beech Mountain, N.C.; daughter, Michelle (Richard) Harris; son-in-law, Richard (Michelle) Harris; daughter, Karen Harris; step son, Todd Smith; step daughter in law, Melinda Smith; step daughter, Lori Harless; step son in law, Claude Harless; step grandson, Parker Hill; step granddaughter, Lainey Hill, step granddaughter, Lexi Smith; step grandson, Matteo Villareal, step grandson, Brayden Smith; step granddaughter, Cinni Smith; granddaughter, Karen Rainer; grandson, Denny Norris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Harris family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Marvin and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. 828-733-2121
