Mark Allen "Tater" Lewis, 45, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Minneapolis, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of Bobby "Goose" Lewis of Minneapolis and the late Dottie Norris Lewis who passed away September 27th, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Brant and Lucille Lewis of Minneapolis and Chester and Elizabeth Norris of Elk Park.
Tater was a heavy machine operator with Earnhardt Construction Company and was a logger for several years with his father. He enjoyed being outdoors, racing dirt bikes and was a member of the NC Harescramble Association where he won 6 championships, including 2 in the NC Harescramble, 2 in the Mid East Harescramble and 2 in the Tennessee Circuit.
Surviving in addition to his father, Bobby "Goose" Lewis, is his sister, Laura Sparks and husband, Josh, of Minneapolis; brother, Bobby "Booge" Lewis, Jr. also of Minneapolis and a niece, Brook Sparks. Pallbearers will be Bruce Webb, John Grindstaff, Todd Grindstaff, Steven Grindstaff, Jeremy Jennings, Kyle Holtsclaw, Jessie Gilliam, Ray Grindstaff and Josh Sparks.
The family received friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Minneapolis United Methodist Church. Graveside services followed in the Minneapolis United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jock Ollis and the Rev. David Hobson officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minneapolis United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com
