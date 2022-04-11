Margie Lou Church Revis, 56, of Newland, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Born on October 30, 1965 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Church, Sr. and the late Mary Magdalene Franklin Church. Also preceding Margie in death was her brother, Tommy Church; her father-in-law, Bobby Revis; and her step father-in-law, Harold Rhyne.
Margie was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. She was a graduate of Avery High School and Mayland Community College. She worked at Lees-McRae College as the secretary of the Alumni Association. Margie enjoyed witnessing how the Lord Jesus Christ healed her from glioblastoma brain cancer in 1994. This allowed her to enjoy twenty-eight more wonderful years with her family.
Margie had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, shopping and eating out with her family, sun tanning and listening to music, playing a board game or cards, baking wonderful desserts, exercising and watching movies.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of thirty-two years; Greg Revis of the home; her son, Shane Revis of the home; her brothers, Jesse Church, Jr. and wife, Jean of Heaton; Bill Church and wife, Debbie of Hickory Nut Gap; John Church and wife, Kim of Heaton and Gary Church and wife, Mandy of Newland; her sisters; Linda Thomas and husband, Lee of Birchfield Creek and Diana Vance and husband, Ronnie of Jonas Ridge; her mother-in-law; Beth Rhyne of Spruce Pine; and her brother-in-law, Alan Revis of Spruce Pine.
A time to support the family, and share memories, and receive friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with the Reverends Jimmy Hicks and Brad Calhoun officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine with the Rev. Steve Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to one of the following Medi-Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357 Newland Highway, Newland, NC 28657; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777; St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
