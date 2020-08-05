Margaret Blalock Sudderth, 92, of Montezuma, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, N.C.
She was born on December 25, 1927 in Orange County, Florida, a daughter of the late Aaron Paul Blalock and the late Rhona Gragg Blalock.
Margaret was a member of Aaron Baptist Church where she served in choir and the WMU. She was a graduate of Newland High School and retired from the Avery County Schools, where she had served as a bookkeeper. She was also a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order Of The Eastern Star and was awarded Lifetime Membership in the OES. She enjoyed baking and decorating wedding cakes, collecting Roseville Pottery and snow villages, and playing golf, Margaret had two holes-in-one in a 30 day period.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Felton Bernard Sudderth; two sons, Joseph Larry Sudderth, Thomas Felton Sudderth; three brothers, Charles Blalock, Jerry Blalock and Lewie Blalock; sister, Pauline Sudderth
Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Steven Sudderth and his wife, Vickie, of Morganton, N.C., daughter in law, Kay Sudderth of Montezuma, N.C.; brother, Bruce Blalock; grandson, Ryan Young Sudderth of Bozeman, MT, grandson, Reid Sudderth and Kristen of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Ruthie Sudderth of Foscoe, N.C., great-grandchildren, Fischer Sudderth and Nell Sudderth.
The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 2:00-3:00 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. As guests arrive at 2:00 you will enter the West parking entrance (old Lowe's side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A graveside service will follow at the Montezuma Cemetery. Everyone in attendance should have face coverings and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aaron Baptist Church, PO Box 266 Montezuma, NC 28653.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Mountain Assisted Living, the nurses and staff Charles A. Cannon Memorial and Caldwell Hospice and Pallative Care for the loving care they provided to Margaret..
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Sudderth family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Margaret and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
